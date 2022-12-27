ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, GA

‘Heartbreaking tragedy:’ Family mourns loss of father and son killed in Christmas Day fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A family is mourning the loss of a father and son after they were both killed in a fire Christmas morning.

Early Christmas morning, DeKalb County Fire responded to a report of a house fire on Thompson Circle at 3:15 a.m.

When crews entered the home, they found Jason Tyler and his father, Randy Tyler, trapped inside.

Fire officials confirmed that Randy Tyler died trying to get his son, Jason Tyler, who was disabled, out of the home. They added that Jason Tyler died at the hospital due to his injuries.

On a GoFundMe page, Reid Mallard, a friend of the family, said Randy Tyler’s 10-year-old son was taken to the hospital and treated for smoke inhalation.

Mallard went on to say on GoFundMe that aside from the 10-year-old, the only family members who survived the fire were Sonia Tyler, Regine Tyler, an 8-year-old girl, and several of their cousins who were visiting for the holidays.

“Heartbreaking tragedy has befallen the sweet family of Regine and Sonia Tyler this Christmas,” Mallard said.

In addition to funeral expenses, Mallard said the family lost many of their belongings in the fire.

“This family needs the support of their community, their friends, and their family to satisfy their emergent needs and to rebuild their life,” Mallard wrote on Facebook. “Please be a part of the body of love and faith that sees the Tyler family through to a new day.”

