Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Douglas paramedic’s family in need after fire destroys home
Speed camera proposal in the works for Valdosta school zones. City leaders said they believe the cameras will reduce speeding and help make school zones safer. 'I can't leave my stuff in this house': Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture. Updated: Dec. 27, 2022 at 5:00 PM...
wfxl.com
Coffee Regional Medical Center unveils naming of its Hanna Family Cancer Center
In 2018, Coffee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) made the initial commitment and charted a plan to provide top-notch Oncology Services for our community. Each year CRMC has committed additional resources and enhanced services to deliver on this goal. On Tuesday, December 20th, this goal culminated with the official unveiling and...
WALB 10
‘I can’t leave my stuff in this house’: Valdosta mom claims rental home mold ruined her furniture
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta mother said the mold inside her rental home is so bad it damaged her furniture and forced her family into a hotel for the holidays. The mother of three who’s been living in the home for three months now said her livelihood is at stake. She says she and her children spent Christmas in a hotel and are currently still in a hotel because of a mold-infested home.
2 arrested after gun fired in Georgia hotel with 2-year-old in room
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Two people are accused of discharging a gun at a South Georgia extended stay hotel while a 2-year-old child was in their room, authorities said. Dequan Jacque George, 19, and Zaniyah Brianna Oliver, 18, both of Valdosta, were arrested on Dec. 23, according to Lowndes County online booking records. Both were charged with felony damage to property and reckless endangerment. George was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property for the firearm, online records show.
WALB 10
House fire leaves Douglas flight paramedic in need
DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - A Douglas flight paramedic needs community support after his home caught on fire on Monday. Paramedic Andrew Kersey, who works at Air Evac Lifeteam 90, lost many items in the fire at his Appling County home, according to the paramedic’s page and the Douglas County Fire Department.
Georgia man fatally shoots someone then sets his own truck on fire, GBI says
TELFAIR COUNTY, Ga — A man was arrested by the GBI in connection to the killing of a 33-year-old Milan, Georgia man. Officials say Brandon Spires,29, shot and killed Joshua Fort,33, outside a building in downtown Milan. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials say...
'A whole bunch of scrambling:' Southwest Airlines forces many Central Georgians to drive home
MACON, Ga. — Some call it the Southwest saga --- for some Central Georgians, it has been a nightmare. Local families are finally returning home from holiday trips after Southwest Airlines canceled their flights. Catching a Southwest flight a day after Christmas turned into chaos. "By the grace of...
wfxl.com
$5,000 reward offered for information that can positively identify "Baby Jane Doe"
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation Douglas Field Office and the Ware County Sheriff ’s Office are asking for the public’s help with information pertaining to the death of an unidentified child, known as “Baby Jane Doe”. On Wednesday, December 21, 1988, the remains of a young...
douglasnow.com
Police officers arrest, jail three on Christmas morning
On Christmas Day, three individuals were arrested by the Douglas Police Department after illegal substances were reportedly found in the suspect's pants legs during an on-person search, along with contraband discovered in the vehicle. A report states that on Christmas morning, at approximately 8:08 a.m., an officer pulled out of...
WALB 10
‘The shop was full of water’: South Georgia businesses see impacts from holiday freeze
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several plumbing companies across Georgia saw many calls because of the cold weather over the holiday weekend. Both businesses and people were impacted. John Marshall Harvey, a salesman at Action Buildings in Tifton, says they were without water since Sunday. “You know, over the Christmas holidays,...
wfxl.com
3 children injured in Berrien County farming accident
Three children are recovering after a farming accident Wednesday in Berrien County. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office says that Berrien 911 received a call about children involved in a farming accident off of Flat Creek Church Road shortly before 3 p.m. Deputies say that three children had been playing inside...
Georgia man accused of killing a man and then setting his own truck on fire
A 29-year-old Georgia man was arrested and charged with murder after police say he killed a man and then drove to another city to set his own truck on fire. Brandon Daniel Spires, of Milan, was arrested for murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort, of Milan.
WALB 10
Tifton set to lay new pavement on 20 streets by spring 2023
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The city of Tifton is scheduled to resurface and pave 20 streets by spring 2023. The $900,000 project is funded through a maintenance improvement grant and SPLOST (Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) funds. Tifton Mayor Julie Smith says that anytime there is traffic on roadways,...
wfxl.com
Tift County celebrates New Year's Eve with Matt the Gnat
Saturday is New Year's Eve and Tifton is celebrating with Matt the Gnat at the American Legions Fairgrounds, on U.S. Highway 82, for the annual Gnat Drop. The Gnat Drop has been around since 2018 but the committee is excited to bring Matt the Gnat back since COVID-19 for some laughter and fun coming into 2023.
GBI arrest, charge man with murder and arson after shooting another and burning car
MILAN, Ga. — The GBI has arrested and charged a man in connection to a Wednesday shooting in Milan. 29-year-old Brandon Daniel Spires was arrested and charged with murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and arson in connection to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Robert Fort according to a press release.
New emergency room comes to South Georgia
South Georgia is getting a new emergency room. South Georgia Medical Center converted Smith Northview into a walk-in urgent care center in 2015 — but during the height of the pandemic, their main Valdosta campus was swamped with COVID-19 cases. The state gave the nonprofit health system emergency permission...
WALB 10
2 charged after shot fired in Valdosta hotel room
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two suspects were charged in connection to a gun being discharged in a Valdosta hotel room while there was a toddler in the room, according to the Valdosta Police Department. On Dec. 23, shortly before 8:30 a.m., police responded to Garden Villas on North Ashley Street,...
WALB 10
3 siblings injured in Berrien Co. farming accident
ALAPAHA, Ga. (WALB) - Three siblings were injured in a Wednesday afternoon farming accident in Berrien County, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened before 3 p.m. on Flat Creek Church Road. The sheriff’s office said the three kids were playing inside a cotton module builder...
wfxl.com
Chipotle Mexican Grill opening in Valdosta Friday, brings 25 jobs to area
Chipotle Mexican Grill is opening its first-ever location in Valdosta on Friday, December 30. This restaurant is located off Inner Perimeter Road, right in front of the Walmart Supercenter, and will be open every day from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. This will be the second Chipotle location in Valdosta,...
douglasnow.com
21-year-old arrested, jailed after allegedly forging a check in 2021
A 21-year-old is now facing a five-year prison sentence if convicted after he allegedly wrote a check in an amount over $3,300 on a Tender Care check and deposited it through a credit union mobile app. According to an incident report obtained from the Douglas Police Department, on February 4,...
Comments / 0