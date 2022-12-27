ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parkersburg, WV

Rescue teams search the Elk River after reports that 2 people were seen in the water

DUCK, W.Va. — A search was set to resume Saturday morning in the Elk River near the Braxton County line for two people who were seen going into the river Friday afternoon. Authorities said a person was seen jumping off the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in the Duck area at about 4 p.m. They said a person a little downstream then jumped in the river to try and help the first person.
Bodies recovered from Elk River

DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
Parkersburg Police identify person of interest in missing case of Gretchen Fleming

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police said they have identified a person of interest in connection with the case of a young woman who went missing earlier this month. Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, was last seen leaving the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Her family reported her missing on Dec. 12.
Jackson County Clerk set to retire

RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright is retiring Saturday after more than seven years on the job. Bright said the position was a massive undertaking that she was happy to serve in. “Not only we do have the election that we have to pull off, but there’s...
