Rescue teams search the Elk River after reports that 2 people were seen in the water
DUCK, W.Va. — A search was set to resume Saturday morning in the Elk River near the Braxton County line for two people who were seen going into the river Friday afternoon. Authorities said a person was seen jumping off the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in the Duck area at about 4 p.m. They said a person a little downstream then jumped in the river to try and help the first person.
Bodies recovered from Elk River
DUCK, W.Va. — The bodies of two men were recovered in the Elk River Saturday near the Braxton-Clay county line. The men went into the river Friday afternoon after State Police Clp. F.L. Raynor was trying to arrest one of them on outstanding warrants, according to state police. Raynor...
Balanced Williamstown effort leads the ‘Jackets past Doddridge, 66-52
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Highlights from Williamstown’s 66-52 win over Doddridge County in the second semifinal of the Kermit Vanscoy Invitational at Craig Kellar Gymnasium. The Yellowjackets will face Wayne in Friday’s championship game. Doddridge County will host Lincoln in the opener Friday at 6 p.m. Williamstown...
Parkersburg Police identify person of interest in missing case of Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Parkersburg Police said they have identified a person of interest in connection with the case of a young woman who went missing earlier this month. Gretchen Fleming, 28, of Vienna, was last seen leaving the My Way Lounge & Restaurant in Parkersburg in the early morning hours of Dec. 4. Her family reported her missing on Dec. 12.
Man charged with failure to render aid following Fairmont overdose death
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Harrison County man is accused of failing to render aid to a man who died of of an overdose in a Fairmont motel room. Police said Lloyd Parker, 44, of Spelter, rented the room where the death occurred. Investigators said police responded to a call...
Jackson County Clerk set to retire
RIPLEY, W.Va. — Jackson County Clerk Cheryl Bright is retiring Saturday after more than seven years on the job. Bright said the position was a massive undertaking that she was happy to serve in. “Not only we do have the election that we have to pull off, but there’s...
Defensive-minded Wayne downs Williamstown 44-33 in Kermit Vanscoy Invitational final
WEST UNION, W.Va. — Wayne girls basketball coach Wade Williamson doesn’t believe his team has come close to hitting its stride offensively over the opening month of the season. Fortunately for the Pioneers, they could hardly be more stout defensively. That proved to be the case again Friday...
Cameron closes with 14-2 spurt to beat Robert C. Byrd, win City Construction Company Hoops Classic
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — Coming off a season in which it won the Class A state championship, Cameron’s girls basketball program deemed it would be best to increase the difficulty of its schedule in an effort to repeat. Part of that process included being one of four teams in...
