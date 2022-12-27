DUCK, W.Va. — A search was set to resume Saturday morning in the Elk River near the Braxton County line for two people who were seen going into the river Friday afternoon. Authorities said a person was seen jumping off the Villanova Ridge Road Bridge in the Duck area at about 4 p.m. They said a person a little downstream then jumped in the river to try and help the first person.

BRAXTON COUNTY, WV ・ 13 HOURS AGO