Raiders Josh McDaniels gets brutally honest on replacing Derek Carr with Jarrett Stidham
Head coach Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders have made the shocking decision to bench quarterback Derek Carr for Jarrett Stidham. After making the QB change, McDaniels got real about how the Raiders expect the Stidham experiment to go. Carr was benched following the Raiders 13-10 loss to the...
Darren Waller’s true feelings on Jarrett Stidham replacing Derek Carr as Raiders QB1
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a big change at quarterback, announcing on Wednesday that Jarrett Stidham will replace Derek Carr as the starter moving forward. Carr has even left the team to avoid being a distraction as the Raiders explore trade options in the offseason, although the possibility of staying isn’t off the table, either.
Austin Ekeler sends very important message to fantasy football managers before Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers’ star running back Austin Ekeler shared a bold message with fantasy football managers ahead of Week 17, per Ekeler’s Instagram. “For all the fantasy owners out there, I know you guys have been wondering… ‘Austin, what’s going on? Austin, are you playing? I saw you were limited, give us something,'” Ekeler said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been scoring points for you guys all season. And look… this week’s going to be no different baby! I’m going to be out there… it’s championship weekend so definitely a big week for us in the fantasy community and for the Chargers as well.”
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cooper Manning reveals why son Arch chose Longhorns over Alabama, Georgia
Arch Manning announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns earlier this year, and Cooper Manning joined the Half-Forgotten History podcast with Trey Wingo this week to expand on his son’s decision. With various schools vying for the young quarterbacks talents, including Alabama and Georgia, it was Texas that caught...
Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
Minnesota Vikings: 4 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Packers
The Minnesota Vikings continue to be underrated. They enter this game underdogs. That’s despite coming from back-to-back wins over the Indianapolis Colts and New York Giants. The Vikings have also won four of their last five games. Now at 12-3, the Vikings have officially clinched the top spot in the NFC North and are just a game behind the Philadelphia Eagles for the top seed in the entire conference. Minnesota can still overtake Philly if it can win its last two games and the Eagles lose in Weeks 17 and 18. Before we get ahead of ourselves, however, let’s look at our Vikings Week 17 predictions as they take on the Packers.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade
After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched a playoff spot this season after missing out on them entirely last season, but that doesn’t mean they are guaranteed to make a deep run. The Ravens are struggling mightily right now, and need to get star quarterback Lamar Jackson back on the field if they intend on winning anything this season.
Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC
Oregon football managed to finish their season on a high note Wednesday evening as they came back to beat UNC in the Holiday Bowl in San Diego by a score of 28-27. Quarterback Bo Nix, who connected with Chase Cota for the game-winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter, spoke out on […] The post Bo Nix takes shot at players ‘tanking’ bowl games after Oregon’s comeback vs. UNC appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Buffalo Bills: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills Week 17 game with the Cincinnati Bengals should be one of the games of the 2022 season and is a perfect way to wrap up Monday Night Football for the 2022 regular season. Ahead of Bills-Bengals on MNF, let’s make some bold Bills predictions. Buffalo’s path...
Huge Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa updates for Week 17 vs. Raiders
Heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers have gotten two key playmakers back on the practice field. Both Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel were back at practice on Thursday. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who has been the driving force of the...
Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win
Naysaying fans across the country weren’t the only ones who believed Alabama football had nothing to play for in the Sugar Bowl. The Crimson Tide’s counterpart Kansas State Wildcats even went public with that assumption, questioning whether Alabama’s horde of highly ranked recruits had the “heart” to battle with the purple-and-silver after missing out on […] The post Alabama took Kansas State players comments ‘personal’ before Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patriots dealt tough injury news ahead of big matchup vs. Dolphins
FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots learned Wednesday morning that their Week 17 opponent for Sunday’s pivotal game will be without their starting quarterback due to a concussion. They might face a pair of similar blows themselves. Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones missed practice on Wednesday due to a...
Dan Lanning drops Bo Nix revelation behind stunning game-winning TD in Holiday Bowl
Dan Lanning’s first game as head coach of the Oregon Ducks saw his team get crushed by his former employer, with Oregon football losing to the Georgia Bulldogs way back in September, 49-3. But at least Lanning and Oregon football have concluded their year with a bowl win, beating the North Carolina Tar Heels in the Holiday Bowl in a memorable come-from-behind 29-28 victory Wednesday night.
Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State likely marked the end of an era for multiple players in the program, including Will Anderson Jr. The junior linebacker is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be selected in the first round. Anderson could have […] The post Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ Joe Mixon puts Bills, Chiefs on notice with stern AFC message
Joe Mixon made an extremely confident statement in reference to the Cincinnati Bengals’ standing in the AFC, per Ben Baby of ESPN. “At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC and that’s just what it is,” Mixon said. “For anything to happen, it goes through us.”
Randy Gregory’s rough campaign over with Broncos’ latest move
Randy Gregory’s rough debut campaign in the Mile High City has officially come to a close. The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that the veteran pass-rusher has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season. In a related move, the Broncos have promoted cornerback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the […] The post Randy Gregory’s rough campaign over with Broncos’ latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
