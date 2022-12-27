ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, PA

PennLive.com

Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner

Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology

You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Tasting room opens in Cumberland County

A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
nomadlawyer.org

Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
HARRISBURG, PA
YourErie

PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Police remind community to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All across the Midstate, the countdown for New Year’s is underway. Local businesses are already preparing for the midnight crowd. Decades in Lancaster is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party with arcade games, bowling, and much more. “It’s definitely going to...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

New Wawa proposed for Franklin County

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council

A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life

Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one

MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
MANHEIM, PA
