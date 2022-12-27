Read full article on original website
Celebrations offering a unique twist to drop into the new year in south central Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — What does a strawberry and a pickle have in common?. Or what about a giant steel wrench and a large piece of bologna?. Well, all of these unique items will be dropped to celebrate the new year in south central Pennsylvania. LEBANON COUNTY. Lebanon. The City...
Where to find pork and sauerkraut dinners in central Pa. on New Year’s Day
Champagne toasts and noisemakers are all New Year’s traditions, but so are lucky foods. In central Pennsylvania, it’s also about indulging in a New Year’s Day tradition of eating pork and sauerkraut for good luck. Almost every region has a variation on the belief that the first...
Central Pa. nursing home transitioning to new owner
Kinkora Pythian Home on Cove Road, Duncannon, will be under new management with a new name starting Jan. 1. The nursing home will be acquired by Transitions Healthcare and renamed Transitions Healthcare of Allen’s Cove. “The addition of the Kinkora Pythian Home aligns with our mission to provide high...
Preparations underway in cities across central Pa. ahead of New Year's Eve
HERSHEY, Pa. — New Year's Eve is only two days away and many celebrations are returning in person. Whether you’re looking for a party or a family-friendly event, there’s something for everyone here in central Pennsylvania. Preparations are already underway in many cities and towns, including Hershey,...
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
Central Pa. warehouse news, year-in-review: Big name companies, massive facilities and the latest technology
You might call them warehouses, distribution centers or fulfillment centers. Whatever you call them, developers keep building them in central Pennsylvania. Developers say the region is a good area for these structures because it’s located near major roadways and within a day’s drive of a large portion of the U.S. population. Companies also point out the close proximity to FedEx, UPS, and Harrisburg International Airport. And they say we have a good workforce.
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket sold in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday that one of the two winning raffle tickets for the seventh week of the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle was sold in Dauphin County. The numbers of the tickets drawn for the two $50,000 prizes were 00327923 and 00372258, the Pennsylvania Lottery said. The tickets were […]
abc27.com
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
nomadlawyer.org
Harrisburg: 7 Best Places To Visit In Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Harrisburg Pennsylvania. Harrisburg is the capital of Pennsylvania, a city that has many interesting things to do. The state’s capital is located in the Susquehanna River Valley. Visitors will find a variety of history museums and activities to enjoy. One of the most...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
abc27.com
Police remind community to celebrate New Year’s Eve safely
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All across the Midstate, the countdown for New Year’s is underway. Local businesses are already preparing for the midnight crowd. Decades in Lancaster is hosting its first-ever New Year’s Eve party with arcade games, bowling, and much more. “It’s definitely going to...
abc27.com
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
Lancaster County fire company prepares final touches for New Year's Eve meal
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — For more than forty years, one Lancaster County firehouse has welcomed members of the community to celebrate the New Year with a well-known German tradition. Kinzer Fire Company, in Paradise Township, will ring in the new year with a New Year's staple- pork and sauerkraut.
echo-pilot.com
How rainy New Year's Eve forecast affects donut, pizza and potato roll drops
Organizers of regional New Year's Eve events are preparing for the likelihood of rain Saturday as 2022 comes to a close. The Middletown Valley Bank Krumpe's Donut Drop in downtown Hagerstown and the inaugural Martin's Famous Potato Roll Drop in Chambersburg, Pa., are rain or shine events, organizers said Wednesday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Proposed sale of Camp Tuckahoe could help local Boy Scout council
A proposal to sell off buffer acres around Camp Tuckahoe on South Mountain could help replenish the financial reserves of the Boy Scouts of America New Birth of Freedom Council, scout executive and chief executive officer Ronald Gardner Jr. said Tuesday. Council executive board members have yet to finalize the...
‘Just a beautiful soul’: Harrisburg crash took homeless woman’s dreams for a stable life
Chantel Worley didn’t have a home this Christmas, but that wasn’t going to stop her from celebrating the holiday with her 3-year-old daughter. With help from members of a Harrisburg-area church, Worley, 29, got gifts for her daughter and was excited to present them. Chantel told friends that she was looking forward to having her own apartment and taking care of her daughter herself someday.
theburgnews.com
Harrisburg restaurateur plans west shore dining concept, slated to open in 2023
A Harrisburg restaurateur is bringing his talents across the river, opening a new Mediterranean-style restaurant on the west shore in 2023. On Friday, Brian Fertenbaugh said that he, with his wife, Jen, plan to open a restaurant in the current location of Cork & Fork Osteria in Hampden Township. “There...
1 dead after 3-alarm fire in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. — One person died in a three-alarm fire in Lancaster on New Year's Eve, officials said. Emergency responders battled a fire in the 400 block of West Lemon Street. It broke out just before 10:35 a.m. on Dec. 31, according to Lancaster County 911 Dispatch. Authorities say...
abc27.com
Two Pennsylvania-based excavating companies now one
MANHEIM, Pa. (WHTM) — B.R. Kreider & Sons, Inc. recently announced that they have acquired H.L. Wiker Inc. B.R. Kreider & Son is an excavating, paving, and site management company that is based out of Manheim and was founded back in 1936. According to the company, H.L. Wiker is an excavating company that is based out of Lancaster and has been providing services for customers in south-central and eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and northern Maryland since 1988.
FOX 43
