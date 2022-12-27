Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
BoxingNews24.com
Is Boots Ennis kidding himself? Spence, Crawford & Thurman won’t fight him
By Adam Baskin: The more I listen to Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis talk of wanting Errol Spence Jr, Terence Crawford & Keith Thurman next, the more I believe he’s deceiving himself and will wind up greatly disappointed when he must settle for a lesser opponent. The 25-year-old Ennis...
Boxing Scene
Broner on Fighting ‘Young Guns’ At 140: ‘If You Really Want To F--- Up Something, Fight Me’
Adrien Broner dares any of his underclassmen to come meet him in the ring—that is, if they want to suffer a career beatdown. In an interview with Cigar Talk, the multiple-weight division champion from Cincinnati sounded off on a few notable names at 140 that he could face that would make for an intriguing showdown. Broner, who has campaigned mostly at welterweight for the past several years, also stated that he intends to carry on fighting strictly at 140 for the foreseeable future.
BoxingNews24.com
VIDEO: Top 10 Boxing Wish List for 2023
By Geoffrey Ciani: With 2022 quickly drawing towards an end, boxing fans look forward to 2023 where a lot of interesting potential match-ups can come together. Historically speaking, for the most part, the state of health for the popularity of professional boxing is largely dependent upon the state of the heavyweight division. For that reason alone, there is one logical match up that can happen in 2023 that would be sure to cause excitement among boxing fans – a showdown for undisputed supremacy between WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and unified IBF/WBA/WBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The winner of this one would produce the first undisputed world heavyweight champion since the great Lennox Lewis – more than 20 damn years ago!
Boxing Scene
Shakur Stevenson: Ortiz is Tough Fight, But I'm Not Older Guy Like Lomachenko
Former two division world champion Shakur Stevenson is still hunting for an opponent for a planned WBC lightweight eliminator. Several names have turned him down, but one name that is likely to agree - is Jamaine Ortiz. Back in October, Ortiz made a big impression when he face three division...
BoxingNews24.com
Tim Tszyu reacts to Jermell Charlo suffering broken hand
By Jack Tiernan: Tim Tszyu admits that he was “shocked” and bitterly disappointed at learning that undisputed junior middleweight champion Jermell Charlo had suffered two breaks in his left hand, meaning their scheduled January 28th fight had to be postponed until a later date. Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs)...
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence Considers "Rolly” A Tuneup For Frank Martin
Frank Martin was fully focused on the task at hand. But the very moment he registered his fairly one-sided victory over Michel Rivera, the soon-to-be 28-year-old looked brazenly into the crowd and locked eyes with Rolando “Rolly” Romero before calling him out. While the highly ranked lightweight contender...
MMAmania.com
Daniel Cormier reveals list of fighters who may have ducked Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev is looking to get back into the cage as soon as possible, but is once again having a hard time finding an opponent who will sign on the dotted line. It’s a regular complaint for the Chechen powerhouse, who plowed through the competition at 170- and 185-pounds in his first few fights with UFC. After that fast start with multiple bouts over several months, the roster woke up to the danger he represented.
Boxing Scene
Broner: 'Shakur Stevenson Would Be The Most Difficult Fight For Tank'
Adrien Broner thinks the toughest test for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in the lightweight division is the southpaw out of Newark. Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently asked about how a potential fight between Baltimore’s Davis and Shakur Stevenson would play out. Broner, who is close friends with Davis, refrained from offering a purely partisan opinion, saying that he thinks Stevenson is the one fighter who would give Davis the most “difficult time” in the ring.
BoxingNews24.com
4th annual Boxingnews24 Top to Bottom Review
By Charles C.B.: Here’s to another round! 2022 started with so much potential and had the makings of one of the best years in boxing in recent memory based on potential alone, all things considered. Unfortunately, as a boxing fan and poster like myself (Chuck_TheBoxingGuru), we fell short of...
BoxingNews24.com
Artur Beterbiev picked as #1 pound-for-pound by Stephen A. Smith
By Adam Baskin: Stephen A. Smith of ESPN picks Artur Beterbiev as the pound-for-pound fighter in boxing following the previous #1 Canelo Alvarez being soundly beaten by Dmitry Bivol last May in a full-scale rout. Smith points out that all the fighters at 175 are “running” from the unbeaten IBF,...
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
BoxingNews24.com
Boxing Results: Kazuto Ioka & Joshua Franco fight to 12-round majority draw
114-114 With the home crowd in Japan going wild each time Ioka would land anything, it’s not a shock that the judges scored it a draw, but the fight wasn’t close. Franco dominated the contest with his nonstop pressure, combination punching, and the volume of shots that he landed in the fight. His combination punching was beautiful to watch, as he was unloading with punches, overwhelming Ioka’s defensive shell.
BoxingNews24.com
Bob Arum states Devin Haney vs. Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for 2023
By Dan Ambrose: Promoter Bob Arum says a fight between Devin Haney and Vasyl Lomachenko is “essentially made” for early 2023. The Top Rank boss Arum is trying to iron down a date and a location for the Haney vs. Lomachenko fight. Haney, 24, has been pushing to...
BoxingNews24.com
Ryan Garcia says “I’m coming for everything”
By Jim Calfa: Ryan Garcia says he’s “coming for everything” in 2023, starting with his planned April catchweight fight against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Showtime PPV. There won’t be any world titles on the line for the Tank vs. Ryan fight, as it’s a match that will take place at a 136-lb catchweight. Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) now fights at light welterweight, having moved up in weight recently due to him outgrowing the 135-lb division.
BoxingNews24.com
Errol Spence fighting in April against TBA
By Craig Daly: Errol Spence Jr has revealed on Twitter that he’ll be fighting in April against a still-to-be-determined opponent. The opponent is rumored to be former WBA/WBC welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman, who will be coming off a long 14-month layoff if he’s the one that faces IBF, WBA & WBC 147-lb champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).
BoxingNews24.com
Major Upsets and Winning Streaks Stopped!
By Ken Hissner: When I think of major upsets in boxing, quite a few come to mind, but none bigger than James “Buster” Douglas stopping heavyweight champion “Iron” Mike Tyson. It was Tyson’s tenth title defense being held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan, in...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney sparring Tank Davis’ opponent Hector Luis Garcia in competitive work
By Allan Fox: Sparring video of Devin Haney and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis’ next opponent, Hector Luis Garcia, was leaked today, showing a VERY competitive spar & not the one-sided situation that ‘The Dream’ had said it had been. With the problems the smaller super featherweight...
Comments / 0