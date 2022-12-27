Effective: 2022-01-01 12:40:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 01:30:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Tulare .Moderate to heavy rain will continue until early this evening. Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inch per hour are expected at times. Ponding and debris on some roadways will occur. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 305 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Yosemite Lakes, Balch Power House, Fence Meadow, Wishon Dam, Trimmer Springs, Dinkey Creek, Lake Wishon, Squaw Valley, Azalea Campground, Crystal Springs Campground, Grant Grove Visitor Center, Grant Grove, Sunset Campground, Pinehurst, West Woodchuck Meadow, Hume Lake, Shaver Lake 3ne, Park Ridge and Tamarack Summit. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO