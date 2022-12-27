Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Madera by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 08:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 18:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Madera .Moderate to heavy rain will continue until early this evening. Rainfall rates up to 0.5 inch per hour are expected at times. Ponding and debris on some roadways will occur. FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following counties, Fresno, Madera and Tulare. * WHEN...Until 600 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 305 PM PST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Three Rivers, Yosemite Lakes, Balch Power House, Fence Meadow, Wishon Dam, Trimmer Springs, Dinkey Creek, Lake Wishon, Squaw Valley, Azalea Campground, Crystal Springs Campground, Grant Grove Visitor Center, Grant Grove, Sunset Campground, Pinehurst, West Woodchuck Meadow, Hume Lake, Shaver Lake 3ne, Park Ridge and Tamarack Summit. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Wind Advisory issued for Mojave Desert Slopes by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-31 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Mojave Desert Slopes WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 PM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with frequent gusts around 55 mph expected. Occasional gusts near 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. * WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 5 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Wind Advisory issued for Buena Vista, West Side Mountains South of 198 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 14:37:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Buena Vista; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198 WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side Mountains South of 198 and Buena Vista. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 15:52:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 8 to 16 inches. Winds gusting 40 to 50 mph. * WHERE...West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada County. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels 5000 to 6000 ft this afternoon will fall to 3000 to 4000 ft by around midnight as precipitation ends. Lingering travel impacts are expected after the snow stops.
