Gonzales, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Marvin Braud Pump Station temporarily out of service

Friday, December 30, 2022, at approximately 11:45 am, the Parish notified emergency services of a fire at the Marvin Braud Pump Station. Emergency agencies and Ascension Parish Government Officials responded to the incident shortly after 12 pm. This investigation is ongoing, and full details will be released when available. Currently, the Marvin Braud Pump Station has been shut down to fully evaluate the extent of the damages; no personnel was injured.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Council approves new District lines in Special Meeting

During a Special Meeting on Thursday, with minimal fanfare and even less discussion, Ascension’s council adopted an ordinance reconfiguring the map by which its 11 seats will be contested on October 14, 2023. Wildly disparate population changes across the parish, southernmost districts (especially on the west bank) required additional population to achieve compliance with state law and the Voting Rights Act. Which is not to say that certain of the council’s membership refrained from playing politics in the attempt to enhance their re-electability.
pelicanpostonline.com

Marketplace Health Insurance Q & A at Gonzales Library (Tuesday)

Start 2023 with help navigating your healthcare options by attending a seminar about insurance plans available in the Louisiana Health Insurance Marketplace led by Navigators for a Healthy Louisiana. Following the discussion, attendees will receive free assistance to learn if they qualify for special enrollment through the Marketplace. The 2023...
GONZALES, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Geismar man receives maximum sentence after Manslaughter plea

On August 10, 2022, 39-year-old Cedric Emerson of 6345 Hwy 73 Geismar, LA, pled guilty to Manslaughter. Emerson was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Cody Martin. This guilty plea was the result of a plea agreement with prosecutors in connection with the 2018 shooting death of 36-year-old Frederick Patterson of Prairieville.
GEISMAR, LA

