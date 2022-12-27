During a Special Meeting on Thursday, with minimal fanfare and even less discussion, Ascension’s council adopted an ordinance reconfiguring the map by which its 11 seats will be contested on October 14, 2023. Wildly disparate population changes across the parish, southernmost districts (especially on the west bank) required additional population to achieve compliance with state law and the Voting Rights Act. Which is not to say that certain of the council’s membership refrained from playing politics in the attempt to enhance their re-electability.

1 DAY AGO