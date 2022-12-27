Read full article on original website
Photos: Meet The Wife Of NBA's Controversial Grayson Allen
Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen and his wife Morgan Reid are one of the most athletic couples the sports world has to offer. The duo met during their time at Duke, where Allen was a star shooting guard on the men's basketball team and Reid was standout player for the women's soccer program.
Football World Is Not Happy With ESPN's Camera Operator
The college football world is upset with ESPN's camera operators during today's Fiesta Bowl matchup between Michigan and TCU. A Wolverines fan at State Farm Stadium is wearing a shirt that reads "Dahmer Went To Ohio State" — referencing infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer. ESPN has shown this fan...
Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral
Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
Look: Katherine Webb Is Trending Because Of Player's Girlfriend
Katherine Webb, the wife of former NFL quarterback A.J. McCarron, is trending on Twitter this Saturday. She's being compared to Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend, Katya Kuropas. ESPN's camera operators have been fixated on McCarthy's girlfriend throughout the Fiesta Bowl. Every time he makes a big play against TCU's defense,...
Sports World Reacts To Nick Kyrgios' Big Announcement
Nick Kyrgios teased a possible alliance with a rival turned friend. On Tuesday, the tennis star said in an Instagram Stories reply that he'd play doubles with Novak Djokovic at Indian Wells if the unvaccinated player is allowed entry into the United States. Kyrgios continued to lay the seeds for...
