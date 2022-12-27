Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
ETOnline.com
Tom Brady Reacts to Spending Christmas Without His Kids Following Gisele Bündchen Split
Tom Brady opened up about spending Christmas alone after his split from wife Gisele Bündchen earlier this year, telling sportscaster Jim Gray this holiday season will be a "new experience" for him. "It'll be a new experience that I've never had before that I'm going to have to learn...
Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral
Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech
Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Dan Patrick explains ESPN departure: 'I'm going to leave it'
Longtime “SportsCenter” anchor Dan Patrick was a guest on the Audacy Original Podcast “Stacey King’s Gimme the Hot Sauce Podcast” and explained his departure from ESPN and realizing the important things in life.
NBC Sports
Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft
The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley
Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
People
Tom Brady Shares Sweet Poolside Photos with Son Ben After Christmas Celebrations: 'Love This Boy'
Tom Brady is enjoying some downtime with his kids over the holidays. The NFL star, 45, shared a sweet series of pictures on his Instagram Story Friday hanging out by the pool with his 13-year-old son Benjamin. The first snap shows Ben sitting on dad's lap with his legs stretched...
NBC Sports
Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders
Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo
Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph Friday of her 22-month-old daughter Sterling Skye wearing her dad's jersey number during an afternoon outing Sterling Skye is dad Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan! Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph on her Instagram Story Friday of her 22-month-old daughter rocking her father's NFL jersey number during an afternoon outing. "Mama & Ster day today," Brittany, 27, captioned the snapshot in which Sterling can be seen smiling while wearing a pink T-shirt with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo atop the number 15. She accessorized her...
People
