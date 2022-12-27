ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching

The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Gisele Bündchen Comments on Tom Brady's Photo of Daughter Vivian Following Couple's Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady both celebrated their daughter Vivian's 10th birthday with respective social media posts on Monday Gisele Bündchen is proving she and Tom Brady are friendly exes as they celebrate their daughter's birthday. On Monday, both the NFL star, 45, and the supermodel, 42, shared respective social media tributes as their daughter Vivian Lake turned 10 years old. Shortly after Brady shared his heartfelt post on Instagram paying tribute to their little girl, Bündchen left a sweet message in the comments section. "Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your...
Outsider.com

Model Veronika Rajek Swoons Over Tom Brady Following His Divorce, Post Goes Viral

Following Tom Brady’s big win against the New Orleans Saints During Monday Night Football, model Veronika Rajek took to Instagram to gush about the NFL star. In her Instagram position Tuesday (December 6th), Rajek shared some snapshots of her attending the Bucs vs Saints game while wearing a Tom Brady jersey. “I saw the LEGEND!” Rajek declared “And if somebody asks me if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t. Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT].”
VIVIAN, LA
People

Derek Jeter Reveals Hilarious Reason His Daughter, 5, Interrupted His Yankee Stadium Speech

Derek Jeter and wife Hannah share three daughters: River, 1, Story, 3½, and Bella, 5 Derek Jeter's little girls don't quite grasp what a big deal their dad is to baseball and vice versa. Appearing on Today Friday with wife Hannah, the former New York Yankee, 48, explained that he had to offer a "bribe" to older daughters — Story Grey, 3½, and Bella Raine, 5 — to get them to sit through their first baseball game — which included a ceremony celebrating his induction into the National Baseball...
NEW YORK STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion

J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kasey Morano, the Fiancée of Cardinals QB Trace McSorley

Trace McSorley’s NFL career is on the rise, and he’s a viral TikTok sensation. Although it seems things couldn’t get any better for the quarterback, they just might. After announcing his engagement, the Arizona Cardinals star is going to be a married man in 2023. Trace McSorley’s fiancée, Kasey Morano, is also a former outstanding Nittany Lions athlete, just like her future husband. So we reveal more about Trace McSorley’s wife-to-be’s background in this Kasey Morano wiki.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC Sports

Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders

Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Rocks His NFL Jersey Number in Sweet Family Photo

Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph Friday of her 22-month-old daughter Sterling Skye wearing her dad's jersey number during an afternoon outing Sterling Skye is dad Patrick Mahomes' biggest fan! Brittany Mahomes shared a photograph on her Instagram Story Friday of her 22-month-old daughter rocking her father's NFL jersey number during an afternoon outing. "Mama & Ster day today," Brittany, 27, captioned the snapshot in which Sterling can be seen smiling while wearing a pink T-shirt with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo atop the number 15. She accessorized her...
KANSAS CITY, MO
People

People

