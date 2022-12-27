Lacey Chabert: 'I'll Never Abandon What Hallmark Means for Me'

The current reigning queen of Hallmark has no intention of relinquishing her throne.

In an interview with Vulture , actress Lacey Chabert addresses Candace Cameron Bure’s recent comments about the “change of leadership” that has allegedly made Hallmark a “completely different network” than it once was. That was a key reason given when Bure left Hallmark for GAC Family , but it’s not a sentiment shared by Chabert.

“Any shift I’ve felt has been embracing our creative ideas,” Chabert says. “And it’s my responsibility to the audience who continue to tune into my movies that I give the best I have to offer. That’s always my mission. I’ll never abandon what Hallmark means for me, which is that everything is centered around the heart. I don’t think there are any plans for that to change anytime soon.”

The “change of leadership” to which Bure is referring came in January 2020 with the departure of former Crown Media Family Networks Chief Executive Officer Bill Abbott. His exit came in the wake of Hallmark’s handling of a commercial featuring a same-sex wedding, which was pulled from the channel and then reinstated. Abbott has rebounded as the new CEO of GAC Family parent company Great American Media, where he has lured big names from Hallmark — including Bure and Danica McKellar — over to his new home.

It’s worth noting that Chabert has starred in 30 Hallmark movies vs. Bure’s 29, making her even more of a Hallmark MVP.