Palm Bay, FL

2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials

By Athina Morris
WFLA
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida.

WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after they found their bodies in a line of trees.

“On arrival, it was determined the deceased suffered from at least one gunshot wound.  A second deceased body was located suffering from gunshot wounds as well,” Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts said in an email to the newspaper.

Further information about the victims was not immediately available.

“The families have requested their names and information not be released under Marsy’s Law,” Roberts added.

Police said an investigation was ongoing. They’re asking those with information about the shooting to call detectives at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

Dawn Marie Skeels
4d ago

Very sad for the families for the loss of these two beautiful boys. The statement “Guns are easier to buy than a pack of gum” is a blatant lie from the brainwashed. Criminals killed these boys not guns.

Joan Greenert
4d ago

Horrble Acts of such Evil Murderers against these young teens! No place is Safe anymore!! Our Condolences to these boys Parents ad Families!😞😪

AK Jones
3d ago

Absolutely heartbreaking! May the person or persons responsible for taking these precious boys lives be caught quickly and justice served fiercely. I pray they never see the light of day again! Fly high and rest in peace. 🙏🏼💔😥

