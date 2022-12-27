2 teens found dead in ‘The Compound’ on Christmas Day: Florida officials

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Palm Bay, Florida.

WESH reports the teens, ages 14 and 16 years old, were found dead with gunshot wounds on Christmas Day in an undeveloped area of the city known as “The Compound.” According to Florida Today, someone called 911 after they found their bodies in a line of trees.

“On arrival, it was determined the deceased suffered from at least one gunshot wound. A second deceased body was located suffering from gunshot wounds as well,” Palm Bay Police Lt. Michael Roberts said in an email to the newspaper.

Further information about the victims was not immediately available.

“The families have requested their names and information not be released under Marsy’s Law,” Roberts added.

Police said an investigation was ongoing. They’re asking those with information about the shooting to call detectives at 321-952-3456 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

