Read full article on original website
Related
Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison
The Gianforte administration has appealed the Bureau of Land Management’s decision to grant a 10-year grazing permit to American Prairie, the Bozeman-based organization dedicated to preserving prairie land and restoring bison to Montana’s plains. The appeal also indicates an increasingly acrimonious relationship between Montana’s executive branch and one of the largest landholders in the state. […] The post Gianforte appeals BLM decision, continues to fight against American Prairie, bison appeared first on Daily Montanan.
WATCH: Moronic Yellowstone National Park Tourists Get Out of Their Cars To Take Pictures of Bears
A group of tourists in Yellowstone National Park was recently caught on video doing exactly what you should never do at a National Park: getting out of their cars and taking photos of bears. In the video posted on TikTok, a mother bear and her three adolescent cubs were crossing...
13 bison dead after truck hits herd near Yellowstone park
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. — (AP) — Thirteen bison were killed or had to be euthanized after their herd was struck by a semi-truck involved in an accident with two other vehicles on a dark Montana highway just outside Yellowstone National Park, authorities said Friday. The semi-truck struck the...
Yellowstone National Park Officials Still Haven’t Set Target for Annual Bison Cull
A full day of discussions led to no progress between state federal and tribal authorities who manage Yellowstone National Park‘s wide range of bison. The groups couldn’t jointly agree to a target number of bison to cull from the overall population this winter. However, they instead agreed that they’d negotiate further at a later date.
WATCH: Elk Runs in Terror From Ferocious Wolf in Grand Teton National Park
Born and raised in the Elk Mountains of Colorado, professional wildlife guide Bo Welden has held a deep passion for wildlife and nature all his life. So when he arrived in Jackson, Wyoming, to begin a career with the Teton Science School, he knew he had found the perfect place for him.
Federal Government on the Hunt for Person Who Killed Protected Grey Wolf in Oregon
The federal government is now searching for the individual who killed a grey wolf in Klamath County, Oregon this past fall. A $5,000 reward is being offered by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) for any information that leads to the arrest of anyone responsible for killing the federally protected animal. On October 6, 2022, the USFWS found a dead grey wolf near Upper Klamath Lake. This particular wolf was male and had a radio collar, KDRV 13 reports.
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
Doug Peacock Calls Out Loss Of Mother Griz And Cubs In Idaho
The longtime grizzly conservation activist argues in this opinion piece that fed, state actions are undermining their push to delist bears. Snow has returned to grizzly country, several feet at altitude, and most, but not all bears, have withdrawn to their winter dens. For those of us who care about the grizzly, this is indeed good news: The bears who go underground are usually safe for the winter while grizzlies who still roam the Greater Yellowstone region face the most dangerous time in the Great Bear’s long season. For grizzlies that stay out, late fall can be more lethal.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
CNBC
Here's why the U.S. electric grid isn't running on 100% renewable energy yet
The technology to generate electricity with renewable resources like wind and solar has existed for decades. So why isn't the electric grid already 100% renewable?. Technologies like batteries and transmission lines would need to be scaled up dramatically. There would also have to be profound cultural and political shifts with...
Spirit Mountain, Nevada, May Be the Next National Monument
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, “I’m committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today.”
Yellowstone Revealed: Bullfrogs and tropical fish in the Tetons
When there’s snow on the Tetons, the temperature here can go 20 to 30 below zero. So it’s not a natural place for bullfrogs and tropical fish.
Wildlife Watch: grizzly bear management
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. In anticipation of eventual delisting, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has produced a proposal to guide grizzly bear management in Montana, which is home to more than half of the Lower 48’s grizzlies.
Wyoming Has a Gun Trafficking Problem
Gun violence is a growing problem in the United States. Active shooter incidents surged by over 50% in 2021 compared to the previous year, and the share of violent crimes involving firearms climbed by over 30%, according to the FBI. While the right to gun ownership is enshrined in the Constitution, keeping guns out of […]
Thirteen bison killed in traffic accident near Yellowstone Park
Multiple bison died near the western entrance of Yellowstone National Park in Montana on Wednesday after being struck by a semi-truck, according to police.
The Federal Government Has a Long History of Stealing Land from Tribes. But Co-Management Is a Step in the Right Direction.
Outside's long reads email newsletter features our strongest writing, most ambitious reporting, and award-winning storytelling about the outdoors. Sign up today. As a teenager, I lived on the boundary of Canyon De Chelly National Monument in the Navajo Nation near the Arizona and New Mexico border. The red rock canyon system extends like fingers outwards from the Chuska Mountains, carving deep into a broad plateau. It ultimately converges into one canyon as it emerges into the Chinle Valley nearly 2,000 feet below and more than 25 miles from where it started.
Dubai Investment Firm to Build a Luxury Resort in Montana
Montana is clearly turning into a destination for people all over the world. Not only are celebrities and CEOs buying up property and building homes, now big money out of Dubai is buying Montana dirt. Montana has been chosen as the first US location for luxury resort developers One&Only. The...
This is One of the First Known Maps of Yellowstone National Park
Yellowstone National Park is America's oldest national park, but long before thousands of tourists flocked there every year, it looked quite a bit different. If you want to see how much YNP has changed over the past 100 years, check this out. Visitors from all over the world travel to...
rmef.org
Legal Victory: Federal Land Remains Open to Hunting
The opportunity to hunt and fish on 2.2 million acres of land within the national wildlife refuge system still is in place thanks to efforts by a hunting alliance that includes the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. Plaintiffs in the case looking to thwart access settled with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
NewsTalk 95.5
Billings, MT
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
816K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 95.5 has the best news coverage for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0