adidas Is Pausing All Balenciaga Releases As They “Re-Evaluate” Partnership

By Martin Berrios
 4 days ago

Source: Joshua Bright / Joshua Bright

It seems one of fashion’s most well received collaborations might never see the light of day. adidas has paused all Balenciaga releases.

As spotted on Sneaker Freaker , the Herzogenaurach, Germany based brand is now also reconsidering their professional relationship with Balenciaga. Last week customers were taken by surprise when some received a notification stating that their adidas x Balenciaga capsule purchases were put on hold. “We have taken the time to re-evaluate our partnership with Balenciaga and we have decided to pause all product launches until further notice,” the message read. Unfortunately, therefore, we will be unable to fulfil your pre-order of the Balenciaga/adidas Stan Smith.”

Balenciaga’s customer response was less direct saying “we’re reaching out to inform you that the BALENCIAGA / adidas Stan Smith Worn Out Trainers will be delayed in shipment. We will notify you again when the item is shipped. Please kindly ignore the previous email notification with the UPS tracking number inside.” This pause in production seems to be a direct response to the recent luxury label’s disturbing bondage commercial.

Originally executives pointed the blame at the production company who shot the visuals but dropped all legal action shortly after. Their CEO, Cédric Charbit, also issued a formal apology for their creepy approach. “Balenciaga takes the following the following actions with the objective to learn from our mistakes as an organization. On the internal side, we nominate with immediate effect an image board responsible for evaluating the nature of out content from concept to final assets, including legal, sustainability, and diverse expertise” the message read. Demna, their Creative Director, also issued an apology.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Dedicated to Balenciaga by Demna (@demnagram)

adidas has yet to comment further on the matter.

Photo: Joshua Bright

The post adidas Is Pausing All Balenciaga Releases As They “Re-Evaluate” Partnership appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired .

