Montana State

AM 1450 KMMS

Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana

When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
MONTANA STATE
montanaoutdoor.com

Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22

It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
MONTANA STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir

It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
IDAHO STATE
NBCMontana

Snow showers to impact travel tomorrow

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 8 PM this evening through 11 PM Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet.
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands

The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
MONTANA STATE
103.7 The Hawk

Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana

I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
MONTANA STATE
rangerreview.com

LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works

The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
DAWSON COUNTY, MT
Post Register

Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations

HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
MONTANA STATE
930 AM KMPT

Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases

The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
IDAHO STATE
930 AM KMPT

U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger

Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana

Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown

After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
KALISPELL, MT
