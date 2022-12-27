Read full article on original website
Related
Skier Shares Startling Video of Ski Lift Nightmare in Montana
When I was a young skier, this scenario was one of my biggest fears when heading up the mountain, and I am glad I have never experienced this problem. Montana's ski season has been lovely for many skiers and snowboarders looking for a fantastic day on the mountain and shred powder. The accumulation of snow has been high for the past couple of months, and people are making any excuse to avoid work or school and go up the mountain.
montanaoutdoor.com
Montana Fishing Reports for 12/31/22
It is traditionally one of the biggest ice fishing days of the season. The time around new years day has always been a great time to hit the hard water. Hear all of our latest fishing reports from our correspondents around the state.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker to produce more snow to finish 2022; 2023 to begin with calmer weather
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in effect through 11 PM Friday for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY in...
Man catches record smallmouth bass at Idaho reservoir
It was a typical cold December day in North Idaho with rain down low and snow in the mountains. While many anglers might have been thinking about ice fishing, winter steelhead, or even putting a fresh coat of wax on their skis and hitting the slopes, Joey Walton had other plans: big smallmouth bass. Knowing he had to make the long run across Dworshak Reservoir, he set out early in search of a trophy. Having been looking for a record fish for months, and already...
NBCMontana
Snow showers to impact travel tomorrow
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for the Kootenai/Cabinet Region from 8 PM this evening through 11 PM Friday. Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Most of the snow accumulations are expected along Highway 56 and westward, and above 3500 feet.
New Addition to Western Montana Hunting and Hiking Public Lands
The Blackfoot Corridor will be widening even more for outdoor recreation lovers in western Montana. According to a press release published in the Seeley Lake Pathfinder, the Bureau of Land Management announced that there will now be more access to high-quality hunting and hiking opportunities, with the BLM's new acquisition of 6,578 acres along the Blackfoot River. If this sounds familiar, maybe it's because it's an add-on to an acquisition plan that began earlier this year.
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
rangerreview.com
LYRC report: New Yellowstone River access points are in the works
The Lower Yellowstone River Coalition recently released a report updating the progress it has made in improving recreational access in Southeast Montana, including details on land acquisitions in the works. The coalition has been working since 2020 to develop more recreational access to the Yellowstone River between Hysham and the North Dakota border, believing it to be a valuable but under-utilized resource that could attract tourism and businesses to the state.
Post Register
Montana judge restores state wolf hunting regulations
HELENA, Mont. — A judge lifted a temporary restraining order Nov. 29 that limited wolf hunting and trapping in Montana, saying there is nothing to suggest rules now in place will make wolf populations unsustainable in the short term. District Judge Christopher Abbott also rejected concerns raised by environmental...
Idaho re-opens Highway 12 as avalanche threat eases
The major cross-state route through Central Idaho has been re-opened, two days after the road was closed because of the threat of avalanches off the steep mountainsides west of Lolo Pass. The Idaho Department of Transportation had closed U.S. 12 for a stretch of several miles east of Kooskia and...
U.S. 12 dead end west of Lolo Pass because of avalanche danger
Highway 12 through Central Idaho remains closed today because of the avalanche danger, cutting off the primary through route to, and from Montana. The Idaho Department of Transportation closed a long section of U.S. Highway 12 Monday because of the climbing danger of a slide coming off the mountains in the steep canyon along the Lochsa River.
Enhance Your Montana Fly Fishing Skills For Free This Winter
From beginners to experts, everyone is welcome at the Saturday morning Fly Tyer's Roundtable. What a great time of year to work on your craft ahead of spring and summer. And, if it's not a craft for you yet, what better time to learn from some experts free of charge?
Winter weather prompts cancellation of Amtrak Empire Builder trains
Amtrak has announced that several service changes and cancelations are taking place on Wednesday. The Empire Builder has been canceled.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
Flathead Beacon
2022 Business Year in Review: An Economic Slowdown
After 2021 shattered tourism records and housing prices skyrocketed as the pandemic triggered tremendous growth in the Flathead Valley, a tight labor market, a rise in interest rates and inflation brought an economic slowdown – but economists stop short of declaring a recession. Following a year of significant growth, 2022 also brought a decline in travel numbers at Glacier Park International Airport and northwest Montana’s tourism destinations reported a slowdown as a result of inflation and high fuel prices.
montanaoutdoor.com
FWP News: Trapping of all fishers to close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit
HELENA — By order of the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission, trapping of all fishers will close in the Bitterroot Fisher Management Unit at midnight on the evening of Thursday, Dec. 29. The fisher quotas in this unit have been met. For more information, visit FWP’s website at fwp.mt.gov/hunt/by-species to check...
Holes and Hot Chocolate: Polson woman shows how to light up Western Montana
It turns out there's a certain magic touch to having one of the best Christmas light displays in Western Montana. It involves lots of holes in the lawn and plenty of hot chocolate. Those ingredients, and a willingness to go "all in" were enough to put Jackie Trujillo of Polson...
VIDEO: What in the World is Going On in the Woods of Idaho?
Idaho is known for a lot of things - amazing food, mountains, finger steaks, and yes... Bigfoot. While there are a lot of theories as to where Bigfoot is lurking in the Treasure Valley, there is one video floating around on the internet that seemingly shows where Bigfoot either lived... or where he attacked.
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Dec. 30, 2022
Top stories from today's Montana This Morning, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022 - Latest local news and headlines from across the world.
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a spill set off a snowmobiler’s iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
930 AM KMPT
Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
584K+
Views
ABOUT
930 AM KMPT has the best news coverage for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://930kmpt.com
Comments / 0