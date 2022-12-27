Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Boil advisories lifted in Shreveport, throughout NWLA
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Nearly one week after a frigid cold snap hovered over northwest Louisiana, causing local governments to put boil advisories in place as a precautionary measure, municipalities are getting results from the Louisiana Department of Health and advisories are being lifted. Shreveport became the latest to...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City adding turn lane on Innovation Drive
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Heavy traffic has motivated Bossier City officials to add a new turn lane on Innovation Drive to ease congestion. The city says construction is scheduled to begin on Monday, January 9. Innovation Drive will receive a facelift with the construction of a 300′ southbound...
ktalnews.com
Second round of bottled water distributed in Shreveport; city says most service restored
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport residents snatched up another 26 pallets of emergency drinking water Tuesday, depleting a second shipment since Monday as the city continues to recover from damage caused by a deep freeze over the holiday weekend. Burst pipes and low water pressure have plagued Shreveport‘s water...
KTBS
Boil advisories end for Shreveport, other communities
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health has rescinded the system-wide boil advisory for the City of Shreveport. The order was issued after several major water pipe leaks throughout the city. A boil advisory for the following water systems has also been lifted Friday. Queen City, Texas. Town of...
Shreveport Still Under Boil Advisory
With temperatures reaching back into the seventies, it's already hard to believe how freezing temperatures just a matter of days ago wreaked havoc on pipes in homes and businesses across Shreveport-Bossier. With so many residents leaving faucets dripping, pipes bursting across the city, and water mains freezing and bursting, getting...
KSLA
Shreveport boil advisory finally lifted; water director talks about why system failed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The director of the Shreveport Water & Sewerage Department spoke to KSLA Thursday, Dec. 29 about the city’s water issues caused by the hard freeze over Christmas weekend. FULL INTERVIEW. Director William Daniel said beginning the afternoon of Christmas Eve, the water system became overloaded...
ktalnews.com
2 weeks later: Keithville tornado survivors continue recovery
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two weeks after a deadly tornado tore through the small Keithville community of Pecan Farms, survivors are still cleaning up and making repairs. Some suffered extensive damage and many did not have homeowner’s insurance. In addition to the damage, they had to deal with bitterly...
q973radio.com
When Will Water Service Be Fully Functional and Repaired In The Shreveport Area?
Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. The city says Department of Water and Sewerage crews continue to work around the clock assisting customers with shut-offs and containing main breaks as they find them. Crews are also out checking fire hydrants to bleed off air pockets that may hinder water pressure from reaching low-pressure areas.
ktalnews.com
Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil advisory
Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of Health has analyzed water samples for bacteria. Shreveport awaiting water test results to lift boil …. Shreveport city officials expect a boil advisory to be lifted on Friday once the Louisiana Department of...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport water repairs continue; boil advisory still in effect
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parts of Shreveport are still experiencing little to no water pressure after frigid temperatures wreaked havoc on the city’s water system over the holiday weekend. Repairs crews spent Christmas Eve and Christmas Day responding to requests for water cutoffs and repairing broken water pipes...
ktalnews.com
Pleasant New Year's weekend, severe storms likely Monday
Pleasant New Year’s weekend, severe storms likely …. Arklatex morning weather webcast, Friday, December 30th. Vivian Community mourns 17-year-old killed Thursday. Conterion Collins Jr had his whole life ahead of him. He was a senior and athlete at North Caddo High School. Collins life was cut short at the age of 17 around noon on Thursday. According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, about 20 rounds of shots were fired after a dispute between two groups on W. Atlanta near the intersection of N. Cypress Street and N. Hickory Street. Conterion was identified as the victim by his father Cortez M. Collins Sr. Cortez says his family is struggling with the death of his son.
KTBS
Shreveport property owners, hospital returning to normal after artic blast
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Operations are slowly returning to normal for some local property owners and a major health care provider in the aftermath of the recent arctic blast. Among them are an investment property owner who is faced with major repairs and Willis-Knighton Medical Center, where bucket brigades were the solution to getting toilets flushed.
ktalnews.com
Police: Man shot in foot on Texas Street Bridge
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are investigating a shooting on the Texas Street Bridge that left one person wounded Friday evening. It happened just before 7 p.m. Police say the man told them he was walking on the bridge when he was shot in the top of the foot by an unknown assailant. The victim is expected to survive.
KSLA
Caddo issues Monday afternoon update on area’s water woes
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is helping to alleviate the water situation in the parish. The Caddo OHSEP has secured 42 pallets of water to aid families in need due to a water shortage. With the help of the Shreveport Volunteer Network, the water has been delivered to the Shreveport Fire Maintenance Facility at 7300 Mansfield Rd., where it is being distributed. Water will be available for pickup until 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27 (while supplies last). Each vehicle will be given one case of water. This water will be distributed by personnel employed by the City of Shreveport.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Persons of Interest and a Vehicle. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – On December 29, 2022, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are requesting help from the public in identifying the subjects and vehicle in the featured images of this article.
ktalnews.com
Police search for vehicle involved in hit-and-run
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured two people Thursday morning. According to police, officers responded to reports of a major hit-and-run at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Camille Street. Officers found a...
ktalnews.com
Cedar Grove home heavily damaged in early morning fire
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home is heavily damaged after an early morning fire the day after Christmas in Shreveports’s Cedar Grove neighborhood. No one was hurt, but the cause is under investigation. Firefighters were called to the 800 block of Brushy Lane at 3:12 a.m. Monday to...
ktalnews.com
Doctors warn respiratory infections will rise following the holidays
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local doctors are warning people that respiratory infections will be on the rise following the holidays. “Every year it’s this way, probably because it’s cold outside and people are inside more and close proximity to each other and certainly with the holidays and family gathering, people coming from different areas,“ said Mike Sewell, Chief of Hospital Medicine at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport.
ktalnews.com
Strong storms and heavy rain later today and tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cold air is long gone, and we will transition to a very active weather pattern today. There is a low-end threat for severe weather later this afternoon into tonight, with a higher risk for severe storms Monday. Severe threat 1 (late this afternoon into...
KTBS
Next storm system arrives on Thursday
SHREVEPORT, La. - Our next weather maker which is scheduled to bring rain to the ArkLaTex on Thursday and Friday was over the western US on Wednesday afternoon. This system increases our rain chance starting late tonight. The likelihood of precipitation becomes a probability for the latter part of Thursday.
