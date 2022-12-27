Read full article on original website
One man dead following Harlan County fire
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
Big Stone Gap apartment fire causes heavy damage, roof collapse
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A fire in Big Stone Gap on Friday caused damage to several apartments, according to the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. According to a post on Facebook by the BSGFD, crews responded to reports of an explosion and structure fire at 318 Wyandotte Avenue East. Upon arrival, crews found […]
Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat
WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex
BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
MSHA report: Safety lapses caused accident that killed Harlan County miner
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - A recently released final report from the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) found a series of safety violations at an Eastern Kentucky mine contributed to the death of a coal miner earlier this year. James Brown, 33, of Lynch, was killed in a...
Missing Laurel County 15-year-old found safe
A 15-year-old who had been reported missing about two miles north of London has been found safe
City of Hazard provides water update, boil water advisory in effect for some
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the City of Hazard Utilities issued an update on the water situation on Saturday. They said water is being restored to Highway 15 North and Highway 28. Water is also being pushed to Buckhorn. Water is also being restored to Highway 80, Lost Creek,...
Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.
(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
Woman sends deputy on early morning high speed chase, faces host of charges
LESLIE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stolen truck around 3:00 Thursday morning. Deputies said a man and woman were driving in a 1999 Chevy pickup in the Bear Branch area. The man stopped to use the restroom. During that time,...
Overturned vehicle on I-40 near Dandridge leads to hazmat situation
Jefferson County authorities ask drivers to avoid downtown Dandridge Friday morning due to a hazmat situation following a crash on Interstate 40.
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
Hundreds without water in Harlan County
EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
An Eastern Kentucky Woman Was Arrested Early This Morning After Stealing A Truck And Fleeing From Police
An Eastern Kentucky woman was arrested early Thursday morning after stealing a truck and fleeing from police. At 3AM this morning Deputy Sheriff Shane Wilson with the Leslie County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a stolen vehicle from the Leslie County Dispatch. It was reported that a male...
East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
Repeat offender arrested in Wise Virginia after making threats to 911 call center
On Friday, December 30, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call in which threats were made. The calls indicated there were multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings, the threats were deemed to be false.
