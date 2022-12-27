ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan, KY

wymt.com

One man dead following Harlan County fire

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Harlan County Coroner Philip Bianchi confirmed one man died following a brush fire in Harlan County. The fire happened Friday afternoon near Highway 522 in the Baxter community. Bianchi said Bill Ellis, 77, was trying to battle the fire. He was found dead outside his...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Perry Co. officials put together meal for flood survivors

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County and City of Hazard officials put together a New Year’s Eve meal for flood survivors staying at Perry County Park. All of the fixings combined for a holiday gift from officials to survivors. “I mean, people have been displaced for five months, living...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Big Stone Gap apartment fire causes heavy damage, roof collapse

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) – A fire in Big Stone Gap on Friday caused damage to several apartments, according to the Big Stone Gap Fire Department. According to a post on Facebook by the BSGFD, crews responded to reports of an explosion and structure fire at 318 Wyandotte Avenue East. Upon arrival, crews found […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
wymt.com

Wise County Dispatch back to regular operations after ‘explosives’ threat

WISE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Wise County Dispatch is back to regular operations after receiving a threat on Friday. Police said they received a call around 3:30 p.m. saying explosives had been placed at the courthouse and the justice center. In an initial press release, officials said there was no...
wymt.com

Knott Co. under state of emergency as water outages continue

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Knott County Judge-Executive Jeff Dobson declared a state of emergency for Knott County on Saturday due to water outages. Dobson said people in Mousie have been without water for several days. He said last week’s winter storm wreaked havoc on the region’s water system.
KNOTT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Explosion, fire reported at Big Stone Gap apartment complex

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WYMT) - Officials with the Big Stone Gap Fire Department confirmed they responded to an apartment complex fire. The four-unit complex is located on Wyandotte Avenue. It is across from the PV National Bank. Officials said they got a report of an explosion and fire on...
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Man arrested after bomb threats in Wise, Va.

(WJHL) – A Wise, Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly making false threats against the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse, according to a release. A release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), stated that David Lee Graham, 42, has been arrested and charged with two felony counts of making […]
WISE, VA
wcyb.com

Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats

(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wymt.com

Hundreds without water in Harlan County

EVARTS, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday night, roughly 700 people were without water throughout Harlan County. The City of Evarts is one of the harder hit areas. They are asking folks to conserve water, saying their levels were critically low. Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley says the hardest hit areas...
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WJHL

Local animal shelter at capacity for dogs, closes intake

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has closed intake for dogs due to being over capacity. According to a post on social media by the shelter, 130 dogs are currently being cared for at the facility. The WCJC shelter has reportedly taken in 64 dogs in the past two weeks. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. fisherman dies after falling into Cherokee Lake

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee fisherman died Saturday morning after falling into Cherokee Lake near Kidwell’s Ridge Access Area, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. Jeremy Gene Keen, 47, of Morristown, and his 14-year-old son were in an aluminum Jon boat around 8:00 a.m. when Keen...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

EMA aiding residents with water needs in Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As residents of Greene County continue to battle an ongoing water crisis, emergency management personnel is working around the clock to aid people however they can. Heather Sipe, Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director, sent News Channel 11 a breakdown of water operations the agency is conducting as of Thursday morning. Anyone […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Virginia non-profit donates semi-truck full of bottled water for Greene Co.

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Help came from the Commonwealth of Virginia for a Northeast Tennessee county facing water woes. God’s Pit Crew, a non-profit crisis response team from Danville, Virginia, arrived in Greene County Wednesday morning. According to Greeneville/Greene County EMA Director Heather Sipe, the response team brought a semi-truck loaded with palleted, bottled […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
thebig1063.com

Repeat offender arrested in Wise Virginia after making threats to 911 call center

On Friday, December 30, at approximately 3:30 pm, Wise County central dispatch received a 911 call in which threats were made. The calls indicated there were multiple bomb threats at the Wise County Justice Center and the Wise County Courthouse. Several agencies responded and aided with the evacuations. Once searches were completed at both buildings, the threats were deemed to be false.
WISE COUNTY, VA

