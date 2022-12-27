ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Magic City Books has a book club for every Tulsan this New Year

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa bookstore, Magic City Books, is starting the new year off one page at a time. Magic City Books Buyer and Author Program Coordinator Pat Cawiezell said many people look at the New Year as a chance to start fresh or plan resolutions to make themselves a little bit better in the upcoming year.
TULSA, OK
sillyamerica.com

Sleep at a Roadside Attraction at Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma

This post contains affiliate links from which we will make a commission from your clicks and/or purchases. Our stay at this hotel was sponsored. All opinions are our own. If you have been following our adventures you know how much we here at Silly America love roadside attractions. Our motto is the bigger the better, the weirder the more wonderful. The only thing we love as much as visiting roadside attractions is finding the best quirky hotels to spend the night at on our road trips. Hotel Indigo in Tulsa, Oklahoma fits that bill perfectly with its convenient location and eclectic decor. Plus, you might even get to sleep under a roadside attraction.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Local nonprofit Gatesway is relocating their business office to metro Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway Foundation announced the relocation of their business office to CityPlex Towers in metro Tulsa. The nonprofit specializes in in providing services to adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities. To expand their services into metro Tulsa and surrounding communities, Gatesway is moving their office...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse

SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
SAPULPA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KRMG

Tulsa woman begins new career as flight attendant in her 70s

A Tulsa woman is going on adventures in her new career as a flight attendant in her 70s. Marolyn Allred loves taking in the scenery from Denver one day with stunning mountain views, to Des Moines the next, seeing the state capitol and other popular sites. “I may not be...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Tulsa Police highlight 2022′s Random Act of Kindness program

TULSA, Okla. — “As we end this year’s Random Acts of Kindness, we appreciate all of the opportunities we had to interact with the great citizens of Tulsa and spread some Christmas cheer,” said Tulsa Police Department (TPD) on Facebook Wednesday. TPD’s program included a total...
TULSA, OK
sprintcarandmidget.com

Bacon Adds Petroleum Alliance Of Oklahoma For Chili Bowl

Brady Bacon and The Petroleum Alliance of Oklahoma have joined forces for the 37th Annual Chili Bowl Nationals being held in the SageNet Center at Tulsa‘s Expo Square January 10-15. Bacon is once again slated to pilot the TKH Motorsports No. 21H entry, which will promote all the hardworking...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow transit pilot program to begin in the Fall

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A year-long micro-transit pilot program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, the city of Broken Arrow announced. City Manager Michael Spurgeon recommended the program’s implementation to the city council on Dec. 20. The plan is to start with three vehicles that...
BROKEN ARROW, OK

