Lansing, MI

Fox47News

Capital Area Michigan Works! - 12/30/22

LANSING, Mich. — Amirika Richardson, T3 Education Officer at Capital Area Michigan Works! talks about the education services that they provide. For more information please visit camw.org.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

FOX 47 News Hannah McIlree - 12/28/22

LANSING, Mich. — Hannah McIlree, Multimedia Journalist for FOX47 News talks about what led her to journalism and being one of the Delhi Township, Holt, Leslie and Mason Reporters. For more information visit FOX47news.com.
LANSING, MI
Fox47News

Michigan arrives in Arizona for College Football Playoff's Fiesta Bowl

Michigan arrived in Arizona on Monday, ahead of the College Football Playoff matchup with TCU in the Fiesta Bowl. Jim Harbaugh, Donovan Edwards, Mike Barrett, and Rod Moore talked at a brief press conference on the tarmac moments after the Wolverines touched down.
ANN ARBOR, MI

