Stanley Mills, part of the prosperous Mills Music family publishing dynasty who popularized “The Chicken Dance” as a wedding and party staple, died Dec. 29 at a hospital in New Hyde Park, N.Y. He was 91. Mills was the son of famed music publisher Jack Mills, who had the golden ears to sign such artists as Duke Ellington, Fats Waller, Leroy Anderson and many others as their songwriting careers blossomed in the 1920s and ’30s. Born in 1931, Stanley Mills grew up to join the family business in New York. He stayed on with the company for two years after Mills...

NEW HYDE PARK, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO