Albany, NY

WNYT

Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino

Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Hannaford bag program to help Saratoga senior population

Hannaford has picked a local senior food service to benefit from its fight hunger bag program during the month of January. Donations made through this program will directly benefit the Saratoga County senior nutrition program, to recipients primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. For every $2.50 reusable fight...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive

An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa

Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WNYT

Chicago-area family finally arrives in Albany for late Christmas celebration

For the Vest Family of Naperville, Illinois, Thursday was the day they got to celebrate Christmas. The grandparents live in the Schenectady area. The original plan was for everyone to get together on Sunday – Christmas Day. Mom, dad, and three kids made it to Midway Airport in Chicago that day, and were ready and excited to climb onboard a Southwest flight. That didn’t work out.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight

Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Fire on Mead Road in Nassau

Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
NASSAU, NY
WNYT

Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years

After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
WATERVLIET, NY
WNYT

Mechanicville non-profit delivers 1,000th bed to kids in need

A non-profit in Mechanicville is doing what they can to help kids in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace just delivered their 1,000th bed this week. A team of volunteers builds the new beds by hand. They’ve built and delivered beds to children across the Capital Region since 2018. Children...
MECHANICVILLE, NY
WNYT

Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library

Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

