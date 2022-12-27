Read full article on original website
Free 6-week dealer academy at Rivers Casino
Rivers Casino in Schenectady has free job training for anyone considering a career behind the card tables. The casino will be holding another dealer academy, starting on Monday. It’s a free, six-week course, being offered to those 21 and older. Classes will be held from 11 a.m to 3...
Hannaford bag program to help Saratoga senior population
Hannaford has picked a local senior food service to benefit from its fight hunger bag program during the month of January. Donations made through this program will directly benefit the Saratoga County senior nutrition program, to recipients primarily homebound and in need of nutritional support. For every $2.50 reusable fight...
Albany’s South End community hopes new grocery store will ease food desert
A new grocery store opened in Albany’s South End earlier this week, where a McDonald’s used to be. South End Grocery is South Pearl Street. It has hot and cold food, along with fresh fruits and vegetables. The grocery store was part of a year-long effort to take...
Mexican restaurant chain opening first Capital Region location
Bubbakoo’s Burritos, a Mexican-fusion restaurant chain, is set to open it's first location in the Capital Region. The restaurant is set to open at 26 North Greenbush Road in Troy on Monday, January 2.
Hudson Valley City Makes List of ‘Most Rat Infested’ in Nation
We're not number 1 and that's actually a good thing but we didn't do all that great. Rats aren't just pests. People generally dislike them. Cartoon elephants aren't the only ones who are afraid of rats and mice. Musophobia or murophobia are two very common fears. Usually you want to...
Police: Albany woman was 3x too drunk to drive
An Albany woman was behind the wheel – three times too drunk to drive, say police. Karen Bermejo, 36, got a flat tire in Orange County, early Friday morning. As police tried to help Bermejo, they say they realized she was drunk. Bermejo was taken to a police station,...
Ballston Spa business focuses on environmentally friendly junk removal
A Ballston Spa based business is making it its mission to offer environmentally friendly disposal and junk removal services. Owners Keith and Stephanie Lamphere – along with Jackson the Junk Dog – recently started Clean Green Hauling & Removal. It offers services ranging from house cleanouts to single...
Schenectady County to train prospective foster parents
Schenectady County will host training sessions for prospective foster and adoptive parents starting on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Highest-rated dessert shops in Albany, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated dessert shops in Albany on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Saratoga Springs welcomes new medical spa
Downtown Saratoga Springs is home to a new medical spa. Bellatas Medical Aesthetics recently celebrated a ribbon cutting at its new location in the Blackmer Building on Clinton Street. Bellatas – Latin for “your state of being, beautiful” – was started in Clifton Park four years ago by Laura Newey,...
Chicago-area family finally arrives in Albany for late Christmas celebration
For the Vest Family of Naperville, Illinois, Thursday was the day they got to celebrate Christmas. The grandparents live in the Schenectady area. The original plan was for everyone to get together on Sunday – Christmas Day. Mom, dad, and three kids made it to Midway Airport in Chicago that day, and were ready and excited to climb onboard a Southwest flight. That didn’t work out.
Arrest made in big Colonie Center fight
Police are investigating a fight that happened on the second floor of Colonie Center on Wednesday. Several people had knives or handguns, say police. Nhoj Sanders, 24, from Schenectady was arrested. He had a handgun with more than 20 rounds, say police, who also said Sanders did not have a permit to own it.
Fire on Mead Road in Nassau
Rensselaer County reports a structure fire on Mead Road in Nassau the morning of December 30. Emergency services are on scene with local fire companies. Check back with News10 for updates.
Watervliet’s Purple Pub bows out after 50 years
After 50 successful years, The Purple Pub in Watervliet opened its doors for one last time on Friday afternoon. The pub announced in an online post on Dec. 13 that they were going to close. There have been lines out the door almost every day since. It’s more than amazing...
Twice-abused dog returned to Albany animal shelter
When 8-year-old Chance was just a puppy, he was found in a ditch with demodectic mange, a complex skin disease. Years later, on Monday, December 26, Chance was brought back to Out of the Pits in a horrific condition.
Individual arrested after Colonie Center incident
Colonie police arrested Nhoj A. Sanders, 24 of Schenectady on December 28. Sanders was allegedly involved in fight at Colonie Center Mall where knives and handguns were present.
Mechanicville non-profit delivers 1,000th bed to kids in need
A non-profit in Mechanicville is doing what they can to help kids in need. Sleep in Heavenly Peace just delivered their 1,000th bed this week. A team of volunteers builds the new beds by hand. They’ve built and delivered beds to children across the Capital Region since 2018. Children...
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
McDonald’s rest stop employee accused of arson at work
A McDonald's employee at the Guilderland Travel Plaza rest stop was arrested for allegedly starting a fire while at work. Nyri Baird, 19, of Guilderland, faces multiple charges.
Used bookstore helps support Saratoga Springs Public Library
Many of us are finding ways to go green and do our part to recycle. A local non-profit in Saratoga Springs is doing its part to reuse books. The Friends Books Shop in the Saratoga Springs Public Library is a used bookstore managed by the Friends of the Library. It not only offers residents a chance to rehome a once loved book, it also benefits the library.
