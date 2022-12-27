Read full article on original website
Related
KRGV
Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips
Channel 5 News hopes viewers have a fun time with friends and family as they ring in the new year, among the tips are:. Make sure the specific fireworks you buy are deemed appropriate for children and are legal. Keep a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of...
2022 saw rents spike in Valley; multiple factors likely contributed
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Put simply, when rent came due in 2022, it came with a higher monthly cost for many people across the Rio Grande Valley. In Hidalgo County, the average fair market value for rental properties increased 10.55% year-over-year during FY2022, and have increased by 7.34% year-over-year as of the end of 2022. In Cameron […]
KRGV
Edinburg women pleads residents avoid drunk driving, rideshare drivers available for New Year's Eve service
With less than 48 hours left until News Year's Day, rideshare companies like Lyft are preparing for the influx of ride requests. One Edinburg woman shares her story, hoping it will make people think twice before getting behind the wheel intoxicated. "I'm not against drinking, but I am for drinking...
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Upcoming lane closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange project
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.
KRGV
Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters
After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community. Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month. "Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter."...
U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
KRGV
Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast
A large amount of dead fish were spotted washing up at Port Isabel and South Padre Island area. Officials say the dead fish are a result of last week's cold weather. The fish washed up near the lower Laguna Madre area just off the bay. Weslaco resident, Jesse Fonseca, spent the day out there fishing.
valleybusinessreport.com
Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen
Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
Beachgoer finds ghostly octopus washed up on South Padre Island
Judith Groome said it was the first she'd seen in 22 years.
Trial set for man accused of severely beating girlfriend in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The trial for a man accused of brutally beating his girlfriend in Brownsville has been set for early 2023. The trial for Amado Martinez Jr. has been set for Jan. 9, 2023, according to Cameron County records. He is currently facing charges of attempt to commit murder, aggravated assault with a […]
250 cold-stunned sea turtles are released back into the Texas Gulf Coast
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 300 sea turtles were recovered by local wildlife recue groups since the recent cold snap. The Texas State Aquarium got help from multiple organizations Thursday to release 250 of those 300 turtles. All were impacted by the cold stunning event that experts said incapacitates the turtles, stranding them onshore.
riograndeguardian.com
Audio: Mario Reyna’s remarks at Hidalgo County Prosperity Task Force meeting
EDINBURG, Texas – Mario Reyna, the former dean of business at South Texas College, is a key lieutenant in Hidalgo County Judge Richard Cortez’s Prosperity Task Force. Cortez set up the task force to tackle his county’s high rate of poverty. The task force met recently at...
Alton police patrolling streets for NYE celebrations
ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s celebrations will soon begin across the Rio Grande Valley. Before the clock strikes midnight, many police agencies are teaming up with Texas DPS Troopers in patrolling area streets, looking for drunk or impaired drivers. According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw more than 48,000 crashes during the holiday season and […]
KRGV
Weslaco police donate toys to family that lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire
Christmas plans were cut short for a Weslaco family of nine after their home was destroyed by o a fire on Christmas Eve. A two story-home on Missouri Avenue caught fire, causing the nearby apartments to also catch fire. The family in the two-story home are now staying with relatives...
Police-involved shooting at Cameron County beach access under investigation
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Rangers are investigating a police-involved shooting that happened Wednesday morning near Cameron County Beach Access 5, authorities said. A Cameron County Park Police officer shot a person who stole the officer’s vehicle, police said. The shooting happened at 1 a.m. “In the course of the incident, the suspect […]
KRGV
Pharr to host first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop
The City of Pharr is scheduled to host its first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop. The city had hoped to host the event last year, but a spike in local COVID infections prevented it from taking place. Now, the city is on track to welcome in 2023 with a big...
riograndeguardian.com
Lot where 4 Aces Bail Bonds was based is up for sale
EDINBURG, Texas – The land in Edinburg where legendary bail bondsman Fred Regalado used to have his 4 Aces Bail Bonds business is up for sale. Regalado’s office burned down in January 2011 and the lot, on S. Closner Boulevard, has remained vacant ever since. Now, says Mari Regalado, the company president, it is up for sale.
KRGV
Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville
A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
Comments / 1