Cameron County, TX

KRGV

Valley fire department officials offer firework safety tips

Channel 5 News hopes viewers have a fun time with friends and family as they ring in the new year, among the tips are:. Make sure the specific fireworks you buy are deemed appropriate for children and are legal. Keep a bucket of water and hose nearby in case of...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Upcoming lane closures due to the I-2/I-69C Interchange project

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Due to the I-2 and I-69C interchange project, there will be lane closures starting Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to a news release, the lane closure will begin from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Jan. 3 through Sunday Jan. 8 between eastbound Sugar Road exit ramp and Vic Drive.
PHARR, TX
KRGV

Elementary students raise funds for Valley animal shelters

After a month of raising funds, a group of students gave back to the community. Third-grader Victor Gonzalez and his friends began collecting blankets, food and money for local animal shelters last month. "Because it's winter and all the dogs need food and blankets to stay warm for the winter."...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

U.S. Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The U.S Coast Guard seized 590 pounds of illegally caught fish on Thursday. According to a release by the U.S. Coast Guard, the Coast Guard Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi, alongside the Coast Guard Station South Padre Island, Coast Guard Cutter Jacob Poroo, tracked down 22 Mexican fishermen in […]
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
KRGV

Large amount of dead fish wash up on the coast

A large amount of dead fish were spotted washing up at Port Isabel and South Padre Island area. Officials say the dead fish are a result of last week's cold weather. The fish washed up near the lower Laguna Madre area just off the bay. Weslaco resident, Jesse Fonseca, spent the day out there fishing.
PORT ISABEL, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

Delta Announces New Non-Stop Flights From Harlingen

Valley International Airport is now offering a new Delta Air Lines non-stop route to Minneapolis – Saint Paul International Airport. The seasonal flight will begin service on Feb. 17 and run through May 8. “We would like to take this opportunity to welcome back a long time airline partner...
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Why does gas suddenly cost so much more in the Valley?

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gas prices spiked after Christmas weekend across the Rio Grande Valley. Prices for regular unleaded gasoline Friday typically varied around $2.69 to $2.78 across McAllen, after being priced closer to $2.29 per gallon just days ago. In Brownsville and Harlingen, prices averaged $2.83 per gallon Friday. Optimism falls, prices rise On […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Alton police patrolling streets for NYE celebrations

ALTON, Texas (ValleyCentral) — New Year’s celebrations will soon begin across the Rio Grande Valley. Before the clock strikes midnight, many police agencies are teaming up with Texas DPS Troopers in patrolling area streets, looking for drunk or impaired drivers. According to TxDOT, last year Texas saw more than 48,000 crashes during the holiday season and […]
ALTON, TX
KRGV

Pharr to host first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop

The City of Pharr is scheduled to host its first-ever New Year's Eve ball drop. The city had hoped to host the event last year, but a spike in local COVID infections prevented it from taking place. Now, the city is on track to welcome in 2023 with a big...
PHARR, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Lot where 4 Aces Bail Bonds was based is up for sale

EDINBURG, Texas – The land in Edinburg where legendary bail bondsman Fred Regalado used to have his 4 Aces Bail Bonds business is up for sale. Regalado’s office burned down in January 2011 and the lot, on S. Closner Boulevard, has remained vacant ever since. Now, says Mari Regalado, the company president, it is up for sale.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Man arrested in connection with Christmas hit-and-run near Brownsville

A man is accused of running over another man on Christmas morning and dragging his body several hundred feet, according to a news release. Investigators with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office arrested for Arturo Esparza Aguilar Wednesday in connection with the incident, according to a news release. Deputies with the...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

City of McAllen set to embark on multiple projects in 2023

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen and its 2,500 employees say they are working hard to improve residents quality of life through numerous anticipated projects this upcoming year. McAllen City Manager Roel Roy Rodriguez tells Valley Central, “We see quality of life in a more holistic approach. That includes transportation, our airport, our […]
MCALLEN, TX

