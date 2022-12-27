Read full article on original website
Kan. governor bans TikTok on all state owned devices, networks
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Wednesday signed Executive Order #22-10, which bans the use of the social media platform TikTok on all state-owned devices for Kansas executive branch agencies, boards, and commissions and their respective employees, and prohibits access on the state network. This order is in response to the national security and privacy risks posed by TikTok, whose parent company is a Chinese-owned company subject to Chinese government requests for data, technology, and other intellectual property.
Gov. Kelly celebrated Kwanzaa at the Kansas Statehouse
TOPEKA — Governor Laura Kelly held a Kwanzaa celebration at the Kansas State Capitol on Tuesday. "The Seven Principles of Kwanzaa urge each of us to do all that we can to make a positive difference in our communities. In lighting the kinara, we reaffirm our commitment to these principles."
Judge hands Planned Parenthood a Medicaid win
Kansas City (AP) — A judge has rejected Missouri lawmaker's effort to stop Planned Parenthood from receiving any public funding. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled Wednesday that the funding restrictions were unconstitutional. At issue issue was a bill passed by the Republican-led...
Austin to work with SFOF; research ESG dangers
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas-based economist and former State Treasurer candidate Michael Austin is going to be working with the State Financial Officers Foundation in a research capacity. "It's a membership organization of state treasurers, state auditors, state financial officers from all across the country," Austin said. "As a fellow,...
KDHE: COVID cases down sharply, 7 more deaths
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,709 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Dec. 21 to Dec. 28, for a total of 916,756 cases. The state reported 4,216 new cases the previous week. On Wednesday, the state reported 7 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on Dec....
Kansas publisher, Pulitzer chair Edward Seaton dies at 79
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Edward Seaton, a longtime Kansas newspaper publisher who served as the Pulitzer Prize Board's chair and advocated for international press freedom, has died. He was 79. He died of natural causes Monday night at his home in Manhattan in northeastern Kansas, his son, Ned, who...
FEC levies $30K penalty tied to Kobach's 2020 US Senate bid
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Incoming Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach agreed to help pay a $30,000 penalty to resolve a federal complaint over the improper use of a group's email list during his unsuccessful 2020 campaign for the U.S. Senate. The Federal Election Commission disclosed Friday that it had...
Sprouts sold in Kansas recalled after salmonella outbreak
SunSprout Enterprises, a Nebraska company, is recalling alfalfa, sprouts sold in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the product. The company is voluntarily recalling two lots (#4211 and 5211) of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells, with best by dates between 12/10/22 and 12/27/22, due to potential contamination with Salmonella, according to a statement from the Food and Drug Administration.
