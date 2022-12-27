ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Englewood, FL

Man arrested for Christmas Day machete attack in Englewood

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
 4 days ago
Deputies arrested a man they say attacked two people outside an apartment with a machete on Christmas Day in Charlotte County.

Investigators say Julio Maltez got into an argument with another resident at the complex on Boundary Boulevard in Englewood around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

According to the arrest report , the victim said Maltez got increasingly angry after an argument and went back to his apartment.

This is when the man Maltez was arguing with began speaking with another man who did not witness the argument. Deputies say that is when Maltez came back outside with a machete and attacked both men.

Deputies say the man involved in the original argument was hit in the chest and armpit with the machete. The other man was hit in the neck near his ear.

Investigators say both men who were attacked refused medical treatment.

Deputies searched for Maltez and said they found him hiding in the laundry room next to his apartment, pretending to sleep.

Maltez was arrested and faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

