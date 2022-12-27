ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

8 Foods You May Not Be Able To Buy In The Grocery Store In 2023—Stock Up Before They’re Gone

By Marissa Matozzo
shefinds
shefinds
 17 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M9cmh_0jvhFktl00

This article has been updated since its initial publish date.

When heading into 2023 , it’s best to be aware of certain food shortages . We rounded up eight common grocery store items that might be more difficult to find in your local supermarket than others this year, so that you can stock up on them now.

READ MORE: These Items Might Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Season— Customers, Take Note

Here’s what we know about potential future shortages:

1. Bread

As reported by Mashed , with the continuation of Russia’s war in Ukraine ( GOBankingRates notes that these countries account for nearly 20% of global cereal grain production), “many bakeries and factories may struggle to obtain the necessary ingredients to make bread, leading to a potential shortage in 2023.”

An August 2022 McKinsey report also indicated that 2023 might be worse, as it estimated that crop production in Ukraine will decline by “35% to 45%” in the next harvesting season, which began in July.

2. Sunflower & Palm Oil

According to the Brookings Institution, in 2020, 52% of globally traded sunflower seed and oil came from Ukraine. “Currently, edible-oil supply chains are disrupted and edible-oil prices increased even higher than cereals prices,” the research group added.

Making this issue even more complicated, Mashed also reported that there is a simultaneous palm oil shortage in Indonesia. “Since Indonesia is the world’s leading producer of palm oil, any ongoing supply issues only compound the potential problem of vegetable oil availability in 2023,” the outlet wrote.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gvkkM_0jvhFktl00
Shutterstock

3. Champagne

As Mashed also recently pointed out, climate change greatly impacted the production of champagne, meaning it might not be as easily accessible in the next year.

The publication wrote that "a rash of extreme weather that year [2021] resulted in a devastating number of crops growing fungus, leading to a smaller than average crop yield."

4. Beers, Canned Food & Pet Food

A notable aluminum shortage— which began in 2020 and affects beers, canned food and also pet food— is still happening, as reported by ClickOrlando. The television station also recently indicated that "labor shortages, the pandemic, the ongoing supply chain crisis and increased demand" are all to blame.

"As far as the aluminum shortage ending, experts are hesitant with predictions," company Vincent Metals suggested. "However, most agree the earliest expected end would be sometime in 2023. As the nation moves back towards normalcy, aluminum purchasing could subside and have uncertain impacts on the supply chain. In the meantime, additional production plants are being constructed to keep up with the high demand and current shortage."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKDbg_0jvhFktl00
Shutterstock

5. Lettuce

In November of 2022, as reported by the Consumer Price Index, the price of lettuce went up nearly 20% compared to 2021. Many customers' current difficulty finding lettuce in grocery stores, Eat This, Not That reports, has been "sparked by an unforgiving disease called impatiens necrotic spot virus (INSV), which is carried by insects and often results in the death of the affected plant."

The disease, the outlet added, spread "quickly across California's Salinas Valley—a major producer with nearly 50% of the country's lettuce production—and destroyed over 80% of the area's crops for 2022."

6. Corn

Another produce item that you might see less of this year is corn, as Eat This, Not That reports that "midwestern corn crops endured a brutal 2022 season full of sweltering temperatures, intense storms, and harmful pests." Around August, the publication notes, experts found "many crops to be either destroyed or unable to be harvested within the region."

States such as Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Nebraska, and South Dakota were "showing dismal yields which trailed numbers from the year prior." While the United States is the world's largest producer of corn, "limited exports from other countries such as Brazil and Ukraine during this growing season," the site adds, haven't helped this.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bayU2_0jvhFktl00
Shutterstock

7. Oranges/ Orange Juice

Thanks to Hurricane Ian's major devastating blows in Florida back in September 2022, many orange trees were ruined from the storm. Because of this, the state's orange production is "expected to drop 51% in the 2022-2023 growing season down to just 20 million boxes of oranges," according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as Eat This, Not That reports. This would be the Sunshine State's lowest output since the 1936-1937 season.

A disease called "citrus greening," the publication notes, has also "run rampant through Florida's crops over the last several years." Judy Ganes, an expert in the citrus industry and President of J Ganes Consulting LLC, also said to Bloomberg, "The loss from hurricanes is mostly recoverable, but the greater issue is disease."

8. Beef

In 2022, many American ranchers and farmers faced "all kinds difficulties due to record-breaking weather events," Eat This, Not That reports. Texas (which is the nation's largest beef producer) experienced an extreme drought for much of the summer season. "Many ranchers were forced to sell off a sizable amount of their cattle earlier than expected, which caused slaughter levels to escalate in the second half of year," the outlet notes, adding that "as those supplies are depleted, a time of higher prices and dwindling beef availability is likely to ensue before ranchers can repopulate their herds and correct the damage that was done."

Comments / 32

Don Fulmer
17d ago

Again I want thank the Biden administration for this. this administration has brought embarrassment to our country they are ripping and tearing at us Americans

Reply(6)
36
Determined DIYer
12d ago

you do realize presidents inherit the situation the prior president left right? also bird flu, war in Ukraine, and covid aren't bidens fault. stop blaming the president for shot that is out of his control. blame congress.

Reply
12
Sassy
7d ago

Here at our Wal-Mart in Maryville Missouri I can't find any dry catfood. It's getting slim pickens every week, the goes for dog food and no varieties. But I see there is no shortage of alcohol or cigarettes at Walmart. Get your priorities straight Wal-Mart.

Reply(1)
6
Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
R.A. Heim

Big Changes Coming to Dollar Tree Stores

Dollar tree store frontPhoto byPhoto by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons) Have you been in a Dollar Tree store recently? Well, the chain with over 8,000 stores is changing things up a bit in the last year. With 667 stores in Texas, this is big news for the lone star state.
TEXAS STATE
consumerqueen.com

Coca-Cola Discontinued List: Stock Up Now!

This post may contain affiliate links. Click to read our Disclosure Policy . Click to read our Privacy Policy. Do you love the classic taste of Coca-Cola? Stock up now, before it's too late! As part of its efforts to streamline and make more efficient their portfolio of products, Coca-Cola has announced a list of items that will no longer be produced for consumer consumption. Included in this Coca-Cola Discontinued List are some long-time favorites – drinks, mixes and flavored syrups that have had customers coming back time after time. Don't miss out on your fill of these classics; read on to find out which refreshments will be discontinued by Coca-Cola so you can hurry to stores while supplies last!
Mashed

Walmart Customers Are In Shambles Over $27 Eggs

Over the past year, we've all been concerned about the food inflation crisis. With contributing factors like the war in Ukraine, the avian flu outbreak, and rising costs of transportation, virtually every food product has seen an increase in price. That being said, some products have had a bigger price jump than others.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tasting Table

If You Find A Blood Spot In Your Egg Yolk Is It Still Okay To Eat?

It's natural to do a double-take when you crack an egg and notice something floating in the yolk. In fact, there's an initial ick factor. But do you have to ditch the egg, attempt the difficult task of removing the spot without breaking the yolk, or simply carry on? If you're celebrity chef Guy Fieri, you ditch the egg. According to My Recipes, Fieri is outspoken about his dislike for eggs, revealing with a shudder in 2018 that a blood spot in an egg yolk is a non-starter for him. But aesthetics aside, what causes the occasional red or brown spot in an egg yolk?
EatingWell

5 Foods to Stock Up On in January, According to a Dietitian

The motivation to eat well come January 1st is not a new phenomenon. The start of the new year seems to be our signal for reflection and new beginnings. Even dietitians get excited by the motivation in the air! But you don't need to go to drastic measures, like cutting out certain foods, to reach your health goals. Rather, focus on filling your plate with more good-for-you foods that will help you feel your best and reach your health goals. As a dietitian, these are 5 of my favorite foods that I stock up on every January to help me do just that. Read on to learn more, plus what to make with these delicious ingredients.
msn.com

Walmart and Target Have a Secret Hiding Spot for Clearance Items

Slide 1 of 5: Walmart and Target provide quick and easy access to everything from groceries and everyday necessities to electronics and apparel for millions of shoppers. But for customers in the know, the convenience of these iconic big-box stores is matched only by their ability to pump out some incredible deals on top of their already low prices. And while heavily promoted sales might be fine for the casual bargain hunter, there's one area of the stores where you may be able to regularly score a shockingly good price. Read on to learn more about the secret hiding spot Walmart and Target have for clearance items.READ THIS NEXT: 5 Warnings to Shoppers From Ex-Walmart Employees.Read the original article on Best Life.
GOBankingRates

10 Things To Stop Buying in 2023

Tracking American consumer spending in 2023 will be a big priority for economists as we enter the new year.  Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Related: How To Get Free Gift Cards...
WETM 18 News

Why are eggs so expensive?

(WETM) – With the complexities of inflation still pinching wallets, one product seems to have Americans a little more worried than others: eggs. Just why are eggs so expensive? And does the much-talked-about bird flu affect egg prices? According to Google search data, interest in the cost of eggs started to rise just before the […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
223K+
Followers
5K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy