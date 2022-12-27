Read full article on original website
In 2016, a 19-year-old girl went to see her ex-boyfriend. She was never seen again. Where is Tyarra Williams?Fatim HemrajGreensboro, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From GreensboroTed RiversGreensboro, NC
Accident involving Semi and Amtrak train December, 27The Modern TimesLexington, NC
In Greensboro, concerns raised about school safety after student forgotten on field tripEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Free Christmas Concert at the Tanger Center 12/22-12/24The Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
carolinajournal.com
A Christmas Wish: Greensboro woman still searching for missing sons
Ruth Parker spent two decades as a social worker in North Carolina’s triad region around Winston-Salem serving North Carolina’s most vulnerable children. Serving children of abuse, neglect, and even missing children from horrible home situations, Ruth worked to make a difference. It was both a labor of love and one of necessity.
Deaf Greensboro couple wants answers after being accidentally evicted before Christmas
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The search for answers continues for one deaf Greensboro couple. Before Christmas, the couple said they pretty much lost everything after their furniture, personal belongings, and presents were thrown away. The confusion that day made it harder for them with them being deaf. A company hired...
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Greensboro
Greensboro might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Greensboro.
Looking to donate unwanted items? Here are the items you can't bring to Goodwill
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A new year can sometimes make people want to get rid of old stuff. A popular way to declutter is to donate items to non-profits like Goodwill. It’s important to note everything isn’t suitable for donation. Sarah Butner is the Communications Manager for Goodwill...
country1037fm.com
Five North Carolina Cities Made The List Of The Most Caring
When it comes to caring for people, places and animals the tar heel state is ranking pretty high these days. Five North Carolina cities made the list of the most caring in the country. WalletHub used their extensive research all over the country to determine who cares more. Some of...
Egg prices: Would you pay $10 for 18 eggs?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — This time last year, the Bureau of Labor Statistics confirms most of us were paying $1.82 cents for a dozen eggs. What a difference a year makes. The average price is now $3.60. 2 Wants To Know shopped around online for prices at Food Lion, Lowes,...
Triad customers to lose thousands as Spartan Safe files bankruptcy
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Hundreds of customers will probably loose thousands of dollars as Spartan Safe, a company based out of Kernersville has filed bankruptcy. Back in July, Paul Willis paid nearly $1,500 for a safe from Spartan Safe in Kernersville. Willis said the company told him the Liberty Freedom...
Ready to save money? Try these four tricks
GREENSBORO, N.C. — At the start of the new year, we're all excited about saving money. Before you lose that excitement, take the steps to actually do something about saving money. AUTOMATE YOUR SAVINGS. “This is one of those areas where technology has increased our ability to reach our...
Greensboro man becomes first $250,000 winner in holiday game
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Rufus Wallace of Greensboro tried his luck on a $20 ticket and won the top prize on a holiday scratch-off. Wallace bought his lucky Holiday Spectacular ticket from Kennedy’s Korner on Friendship Church Road in McLeansville. Wednesday, Wallace went to collect his prize and...
alamancenews.com
Downtown Graham property, demolished by 2014 fire, now listed at just under $1 million
Former Graham city councilman Lee Kimrey has put his mixed-use property along West Elm Street in downtown Graham – currently home to a taproom, “Little Brothers Brewing Barrel & Bottle,” with an apartment above and attached garage in the rear – up for sale. Kimrey built...
caswellmessenger.com
2 local prosecutors become board certified specialists
Two Prosecutors from the 22nd Prosecutorial District were recently certified as Specialists in State Criminal Law by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Cockman has been a prosecutor for almost seven years and is currently stationed in Rockingham County. Matthew has a Bachelor...
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WXII 12
Some Goodwill donations could land you on the 'naughty list' as the year ends
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As the year ends and donations pick up a bit at Goodwill, there are some items on the "naughty list" to be aware of in terms of donations. "We see an uptick in donations at the end of the year across the board," said Goodwill communications manager Sara Butner.
Wipe your debt away: Is the $10,000 in debt relief program for real?
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Debt. Most of us have it and would like to get rid of it. There's a video going around on social media and it promises to help you get out of debt. I just got a payment of $17,000 directly to my credit card thanks to the National Debt Association which recently approved a new debt program for anyone who has over $10,000 in credit card debt….
Holiday decoration storage: Go for the Ziploc bags and red Solo cups
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Right now, every kind of holiday decoration and ornament storage unit is on sale. If that isn’t where you want to spend your money, or you don’t have time to get out, try the red Solo cup and Ziploc bags!. “Keep things contained by...
‘Terrible call to receive on Christmas Eve’: High Point family’s apartment floods while on holiday vacation
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A family said their apartment in High Point flooded while they were 630 miles away in Florida for the holidays. As of Wednesday, they have not returned home because their place is soaked, and they don’t know where they will stay. FOX8 learned pipes broke in four buildings and left […]
WXII 12
Man wins $100,000 thanks to lucky birthday gift from his favorite gal
ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Randolph County man has struck it rich thanks to a very special birthday present. Charles Cagle of Asheboro who’s turning 71, received a lucky scratch-off ticket from his wife for his big special day. “I called her and told her she needed to look...
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
alamancenews.com
First Baptist’s music minister to retire after 36 years
“It’s just a journey that is part of the process of going through life, and using the gifts that God gave you to help other people. I’ve always wanted to help people and help them grow musically and spiritually.” – Rev. Joel Marshall, retiring from First Baptist Church Burlington after 36 years.
Former GCS Superintendent pays off student lunch debt in honor of late brother
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Former Guilford County Schools (GCS) Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras made a $20,000 donation to Guilford Education Alliance (GEA) to help pay off GCS student meal debt. Contreras made the gift in honor of her brother, Detective Erick W. Contreras, a Nassau County, New York police...
