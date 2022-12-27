Read full article on original website
Related
Keep Arkansas Beautiful Hires Education Coordinator
(LITTLE ROCK) – Michael Barger has joined the Keep Arkansas Beautiful Commission (KAB) as the education coordinator. In this role, he will be working with educators across the state to teach students the importance of environmental stewardship. Barger comes to KAB with 20 years of environmental education experience in...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Drought accelerates liquidation of herds in 2022
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — “The theme of 2022 was drought and all the implications that had for Arkansas beef producers,” said James Mitchell, assistant professor and extension agricultural economist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture. Beginning in June and, with only a little break in...
ktoy1047.com
Report: Group Works to Alleviate Arkansas Food Deserts
A recent report shows Arkansas has a "food desert" issue in urban and rural communities. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the Arkansas Gov.'s Food Desert Working Group, which issued a report recommending steps to alleviate food insecurities in Arkansas. Kathy Webb, CEO of the Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance, who serves as...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas pushes corn through drought, rakes in more winter wheat despite rains
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — High temperatures, drought, and elevated input costs drove Arkansas corn and grain sorghum production down in 2022, while heavy rains hampered winter wheat. Jason Kelley, University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture professor and wheat and feed grains extension agronomist, said the drought and high temperatures...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Pinks in Arkansas (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow pinks in Arkansas, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting pinks is not as easy as it seems. pinks are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined. The Institute of Justice recently released its third edition of License to Work: A National Study of Burdens from Occupational Licensing, providing an updated look at the effects of occupational licensing requirements and changes in...
onlyinark.com
10 Favorite Stories of 2022
As the publisher of OnlyInArk.com, each year I have taken a few hours in December to reflect on the most-read stories of the year and share them with you. This time I decided to reimagine my story-about-stories post to share my favorites from the past year. Some of your favorites overlap with mine, but a few may have flown under your radar. So please skim my ten favorite stories of 2022.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas announces January 2023 events
Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy with Ben Jones—5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (ASC) will host a Fundamentals of Stand-Up Comedy workshop with national touring comedian Ben Jones. The workshop will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at ART WORKS on Main, 627 S. Main St. in Pine Bluff.
Kait 8
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas nonprofits prepare for possible recession, shift in giving
Philanthropic giving remains fairly steady for many Arkansas nonprofits despite continuing inflation and the possibility of a recession. While several organizations are on track to meet their fundraising goals, some have experienced slight dips in support. But they’re not yet concerned because December is traditionally a busy time for charitable donations.
Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas?
A new governor and turnover in the state Legislature has proponents hopeful for the expansion of school-choice programs in the state during the 2023 legislative session. A coalition of Democrats and Republicans from mostly rural areas have blocked numerous school voucher bills in committee in past sessions. No legislation has been filed, but in interviews, […] The post Will a new governor and shifting Legislature mean the expansion school choice in Arkansas? appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
touropia.com
23 Best Things to do in Arkansas
Fittingly known as ‘The Natural State’, Arkansas boasts lots of simply spectacular scenery with cute little towns and interesting historic sights also scattered about. Due to all its diverse landscapes and pristine state parks, it really is a treat to travel around with plenty of fun outdoor activities on offer.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
South Arkansas bear hunt highlights 2022 harvest
LITTLE ROCK — With a shortened three-day hunt window, hunters in south Arkansas’s much-anticipated bear season took full advantage of their December hunt, totaling 28 bears harvested in newly opened Bear Zone 4 from Dec. 10-12. Bear hunters in other portions of the state saw success as well.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
Smoked Out Eats brings home-style BBQ to central Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — No matter the style of BBQ, we’ve found the best is that which has a hint of Arkansas influence. That’s exactly the case for Smoked Out [Eats], which is what it prides itself on. Using century-old recipes passed from generation to generation, Eddie...
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
10 Northwest Arkansas Jobs That Pay Over $30 an Hour
Fayetteville, Ark. - The fast-growing Northwest Arkansas metro area is anchored by the cities of Fayetteville, Springdale, Rogers, and Bentonville. The region is the headquarters to a number of major companies:
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Waterfowl Report: With deep freeze over, hunters have uninterrupted hunting
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas waterfowl hunters endured a deep freeze leading into last weekend, and now temperatures will take an upward trend as the state’s 60-day season has reached its midpoint. There are no more splits left in the season as it runs uninterrupted through Jan. 31. Long-range...
Comments / 0