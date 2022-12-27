Read full article on original website
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
Netflix viewers left in tears after watching 'saddest movie of all time'
Netflix viewers have been left in floods of tears after watching a movie they've dubbed as being the 'saddest movie of all time'. Check out the emotional trailer below, but make sure you have a box of tissues at the ready:. If you're a lover of tragic love stories involving...
Here's what the cast of 'Avatar: The Way of Water' looks like in real life
In addition to returning stars Zoe Saldaña and Sam Worthington, James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel features many new characters with names you may miss.
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic. The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
James Cameron Didn’t Want ‘Avatar’ Teen Actors to Age Like the ‘Stranger Things’ Kids: High Schoolers ‘That Look Like They’re 27′
James Cameron recently told Entertainment Weekly that part of the reason he decided to film “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Avatar 3” and some of “Avatar 4” all at once is because he wanted his franchise to avoid what he called “the ‘Stranger Things’ effect,” or when child actors grow up so fast in between installments that eventually they stop resembling children. “The Way of Water” introduces several young characters, including Tuk (Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, who was 7 years old when cast and is now 13) and Spider (Jack Champion, who was 12 when cast but is now 18). Because Champion...
buzzfeednews.com
Taylor Swift Is Facing Intense Backlash After It Was Announced That She’ll Take Part In An Interview With An Oscar-Winning Director To Discuss Their Experiences Of The Job
Off the back of its “Actors on Actors” series, Variety just announced the lineup of filmmakers who will be taking part in this year’s “Directors on Directors” collection. In case you aren’t familiar with the series, two directors — typically, who’ve both released projects in...
Kate Winslet explains once and for all if she and Leonardo DiCaprio could have both stayed afloat on the door at the end of 'Titanic'
"I actually don't believe that we would have survived if we had both gotten on that door," she said on the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast.
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Emily Blunt says Tom Cruise cursed at her to 'stop being such' a wimp when she cried on the set of 'Edge of Tomorrow'
Emily Blunt said "there was nothing cozy" about the costumes on "Edge of Tomorrow," and the stress made her cry in front of Tom Cruise.
Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes
At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
Charlize Theron says she used to 'make fun of' people she knew who were Marvel fans prior to her 'Doctor Strange 2' cameo: 'I was ignorant'
In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Theron spoke about how she landed her Marvel role as Clea and what drew her to the character.
Johnny Depp Once Did a Movie He Felt Wouldn’t Be Successful Just to Work With Christopher Walken
Johnny Depp felt it was worth starring in a film that might not have been too successful if it meant working with Christopher Walken.
‘60s heartthrob Richard Chamberlain reflects on why he kept his sexuality a secret: ‘I had to be very careful’
Richard Chamberlain is a '60s Hollywood star who appeared in iconic classics, such as "Dr. Kildare" and "The Thorn Birds." He was also the original Jason Bourne.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out
Early reviews of Avatar: The Way of Water have made their way to Rotten Tomatoes. The sequel to 2009's Avatar is one of the most-anticipated films of 2022, which makes it fitting that the James Cameron flick will help close out the year. Running for over three hours, Avatar: The Way of Water will take audiences back to Pandora to reunite with the Na'vi and the growing family of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana)'s characters. The cast and crew of the Avatar sequel have been out in full force promoting the movie, and now Rotten Tomato-approved critics are weighing in with their thoughts.
Netflix ends password sharing: Axe will fall at start of 2023 and hit 100m viewers
It will reportedly only allow those who live in the same household to share an account. Sources say the company may off a plan that charges a few extra bucks a month to add an additional household.
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
Waterboy’s Adam Sandler Reveals Kathy Bates’ Reaction After Hearing Critics Probably Wouldn’t Like The Comedy
Adam Sandler recalls how Kathy Bates reacted to his prediction that critics wouldn't like The Waterboy.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
thedigitalfix.com
Harry Potter fans freak out after realising what Voldemort means
The Harry Potter movies were a staple of many people’s childhood, but that doesn’t mean people aren’t still learning new things about the fantasy movies. Take the main Harry Potter villain, Voldemort. You probably know that you’re not really supposed to pronounce the ‘T’ in his name but do you know what Voldemort means?
wegotthiscovered.com
Fresh from hitting a billion, James Cameron admits he thought his sequel would be ‘Avatar: Dead in the Water’
As the ancient proverb states; James Cameron doesn’t do what James Cameron does for James Cameron. James Cameron does what James Cameron does, because James Cameron is James Cameron. However, that doesn’t mean the supremely confident filmmaker wasn’t a tad trepidatious in the buildup to Avatar: The Way of Water‘s release earlier this month.
