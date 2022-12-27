Read full article on original website
Join NOVA Buyer’s Club on January 5!
Is buying a home in 2023 on your list of New Year Resolutions?. Come join the NOVA Buyer’s Club Thursday, January 5 from 4-6 p.m. We will be focusing on a multitude of different home buying programs plus grants to use when purchasing your first home, as well as discussing topics that are relevant to purchasing a home in the DMV. We’ll also be spilling all the tea on all tips and tricks on how best to smoothly navigate the process.
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 29, 2022
Good Thursday evening, Arlington. Today we published 5 articles that were read a total of 4874 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 29, 2022. Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022) 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going...
Morning Notes
New Year’s County Closures — Arlington County facilities will be closed on Sunday and Monday for the New Year’s holiday. Metered parking will not be enforced. [Arlington County]. More Southwest Cancellations — “As Southwest Airlines continues its struggle to get planes and crews to airports, about 2,400...
Smallest and largest homes sold in Arlington (Nov-Dec 2022)
This past week saw 14 homes sold in Arlington. The least expensive condo, single-family home or townhouse sale over the past seven days was $215,000 while the most expensive was $1,900,000. Over the past month, meanwhile, a total of 134 homes were sold. Let’s take a look at some of...
Top 20 Arlington Stories of 2022: #6-10
Our countdown to 2023 with the most-read stories of the past year continues today. The penultimate round up includes more breaking news, heroism and an improbable infiltration. 10. NEW: Quick-thinking customers and first responders helped to save lives, Four Courts manager says (Aug. 13 | 30,219 views) When an Uber...
Curbside Christmas tree collection begins next week
If you bought a Christmas tree this year, don’t throw out it out just yet (unless it’s dangerously dry). Starting Monday, Arlington County will begin its annual curbside Christmas tree collection. Tree pick-up for Arlington residential waste collection customers — primarily those in single-family homes — will go through Friday, Jan. 13.
This former SRO has kept coaching her middle school soccer teams
As a Special Victims Unit detective with Arlington County police, and as a graduate student and a mom, Tiffanie McGuire does not have a lot of free time. But she makes time for coaching the Dorothy Hamm Middle School girls and boys soccer teams, something she has been doing since 2019 when she was a School Resource Officer. Over the last three years, she has watched her players become leaders who understand personal responsibility and sportsmanship.
