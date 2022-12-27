Is buying a home in 2023 on your list of New Year Resolutions?. Come join the NOVA Buyer’s Club Thursday, January 5 from 4-6 p.m. We will be focusing on a multitude of different home buying programs plus grants to use when purchasing your first home, as well as discussing topics that are relevant to purchasing a home in the DMV. We’ll also be spilling all the tea on all tips and tricks on how best to smoothly navigate the process.

ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO