Shaq Seemingly Asks GloRilla To Marry Him & Her Response Is Hilarious
You've got to see it to believe it.
HipHopDX.com
Romeo Miller Hits Back At Master P As Family Feud Continues: 'Stop With The Sob Story'
Romeo Miller has once again called out Master P after his father addressed their feud in a new interview, in which he suggested his son is entitled. The “My Baby” rapper took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday (December 22) hitting back at the No Limit Records founder over his comments. Romeo reposted a screenshot promoting the conversation and left some choice words for his rap mogul father.
Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett
You can always count on 50 Cent to stick his nose in someone else's business. The post Troll Unit: 50 Cent Dragged On Twitter For Sharing Meme Of Megan Thee Stallion Morphing Into Jussie Smollett appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
There’s Trouble in Paradise For Nick Cannon and One of His Baby Mamas
Nick Cannon is a father of 10, with multiple mothers to the children. While he says all of the women don't get along, he's seemingly in a tough spot with one of the women himself.
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video
Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms
We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Her Hands Are Tied: Wendy Williams Reportedly ‘Can’t Do Anything About’ Son’s Eviction
Wendy Williams’ publicist is responding to the recent news of her son’s eviction from his Miami apartment and says it is out of Wendy’s hands. This week, The Sun unearthed reports revealing the $70,000 lawsuit launched against Wendy’s 22-year-old son Kevin Hunter Jr. back in August. The suit claims Kevin Jr. agreed to move out of his Miami pad in September after falling behind on the rent once his lease ran out.
Ashanti Teasing Possibility of Rekindling Flame With Nelly After Steamy Stage Performance
Ashanti and Nelly might be ready to give their love a try again after all the chemistry they put on display during a recent live performance. Ashanti and Nelly shared the stage earlier this month while performing their 2008 hit, “Body On Me,” Hollywood Life reports. Fans couldn’t help but notice how Nelly appeared to be fighting temptation at points when Ashanti shook her tailfeather on her ex-boyfriend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Essence
Diddy Gifts Twin Daughters Jessie And D’Lila Matching Range Rovers At Their Sweet 16 Party
The twins, who Diddy had with the late Kim Porter, hit a milestone age, and he surprised them with a gift they won’t forget. The Combs twins recently hit a milestone age, 16. As expected, Jessie James and D’Lila Star brought in 16 in the grandest way; they had a lavish futuristic-themed party.
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
Diddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers
Diddy celebrated his twin daughters Jessie James and D’Lila Star Combs’ birthday with a Sweet 16 bash for the ages. On Monday (Dec. 19), the 53-year-old mogul posted a series of photos of his daughters taken at the party, during which the teenagers showed off a series of chic looks while ringing in their new year of life. “Happy 16th birthday to my beautiful daughters Jessie and D’lila!!! I’m so proud of the intelligent and ambitious young ladies you’re becoming,” Diddy wrote in the post’s caption before acknowledging the girls’ late mother and his former life partner, Kim Porter. “I...
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Outfit For Diddy’s Twins’ Sweet 16
On Sunday (Dec. 18), The Game found himself going from admiring his daughter California “Cali” Lynn Dream Taylor’s growth, to defending her outfit choice for Diddy’s twin daughters’ sweet 16 party. The father of three posted a photo of his 12-year-old in her fashionable outfit for twins Jessie and D’Lila Combs’ coming-of-age party. Cali wore a silver/iridescent corset mini-dress, white plush coat and Rick Owens Drkshdw sneakers. She also wore a little makeup for the event with her hair straightened. More from VIBE.comDiddy Throws Twin Daughters Sweet 16 Birthday Bash, Gifts Them With New Range Rovers'MTV's Family Legacy' To Explore...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Snoop Dogg Is Joined By His Wife, Kids & Grandkids As They Rock SKIMs Pajamas For Holiday Campaign
Three generations of Snoop Dogg‘s family united for a holiday photoshoot campaign with SKIMS that came out December 1. Snoop, his wife Shante Broadu, their three children, and his grandkids all matched in SKIMS’ Fleece Sleep Sets and SKIMS Cozy Collection. The 51-year-old rapper and his family were named the SKIMS Holiday family of the year by Kim Kardashian‘s shapewear company. That honor went to Teyana Taylor and her husband Iman Shumpert last year.
