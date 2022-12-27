(Mass Appeal) – Let’s face it, change cannot be made if we’re not talking about it. “Talking Out of Line” is a podcast based in Springfield that aims to start the conversation about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Here to tell us more about it is Dr. Fadia Nordtveit, producer, concept and host of “Talking Out of Line,” as well as Aiden Fitzpatrick, co-producer and editor.

SPRINGFIELD, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO