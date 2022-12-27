ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton, MA

WWLP 22News

Art collection inspired by winter months at Springfield Museums

(Mass Appeal) – Winter can be cold and dreary in New England, but also brings a lot of beauty and inspiration for art. What better time than now to admire a collection at Springfield Museums inspired by the winter season. Here to share more about it is Maggie North, curator of art for the Springfield Museums.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP 22News

Springfield podcast to start conversations nationally

(Mass Appeal) – Let’s face it, change cannot be made if we’re not talking about it. “Talking Out of Line” is a podcast based in Springfield that aims to start the conversation about diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging. Here to tell us more about it is Dr. Fadia Nordtveit, producer, concept and host of “Talking Out of Line,” as well as Aiden Fitzpatrick, co-producer and editor.
SPRINGFIELD, MA

