KNOE TV8
5 arrested regarding death of Winnfield infant
WINNFIELD, La. (KNOE) - Four adults and one juvenile were arrested following the death of an infant in Winnfield. Winnfield Fire and Rescue and EMS responded to a 911 call on Dec. 19, 2022, regarding an unresponsive infant on Louisiana Street. The infant was taken to Winn Parish Medical Center...
2 dead in Winnsboro house fire
WINNSBORO, La. (KNOE) - UPDATE: State Fire Marshal deputies have closed their investigation of this case. Shane Scott, spokesperson for the Franklin Parish Coroner’s Office says, “official identification and cause of death are pending with our office, but we believe the victims to be Harold Peoples, 71, and his daughter Lea Ann Peoples, 38, both of Winnsboro.”
Pipes burst, causing damage at Louisiana Tech student housing
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Despite the warnings of cold weather, pipes in seven student housing units at Louisiana Tech University burst due to the sudden drop in temperature. Officials at Louisiana Tech had been keeping an eye on the weather before the Christmas holiday. Louisiana Tech’s Executive Director of Communication says students were made aware of the possible drop in temperature.
KNOE Friday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler
Farmerville residents impacted by the tornado have been out of their homes for over a week. Many are still trying to recover and rebuild.
West Monroe man dies from injuries due to house fire
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - At approximately 10 p.m. on Dec. 25, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Fire Department (OPFD) responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Lilac St. in West Monroe. Firefights found an unresponsive man near the back door of the home. OPFD says the victim...
West Monroe boys soccer edges Neville
Monroe Police mourn death of officer
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police Department announced the passing of Corporal Brian Stoddard on Dec. 29, 2022. Corporal Stoddard’s death occurred while off-duty. Stoddard served Monroe citizens for over five years. Vic Zordan, Monroe Chief of Police says, “Corporal Stoddard’s service and dedication to the Monroe Police Department...
LSP: Hit-and-run crash kills Monroe man while riding bicycle on U.S. Hwy. 165
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana State Police - Troop F is investigating a hit-and-run fatal crash that claimed the life of a Monroe man Saturday morning. LSP - Troop G sent out additional information about the fatal crash to KNOE 8 News Saturday afternoon:. Ouachita Parish – On Saturday, December...
Sidney Smith Invitational wraps up at West Monroe
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The final day of the 2022 Sidney Smith Invitational featured powerhouses Wossman and Ruston. The Bearcats continue the momentum from the win over the Wildcats with a 64-31 victory against Calvary Baptist. Wossman falls in its final game to Bonnabel, 54-49.
Morehouse Parish man arrested, multiple drugs in possession
MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office Street Crime Unit arrested Deaundrea L. Brooks, 46, on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. With the arrest, MPSO removed a large amount of crystal meth and other drugs from Brooks’ possession. Brooks was found with the following substances:. 4.2...
Five NELA college basketball teams win in one night
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball both pick up their first Conference USA wins with victories against UTSA. ULM women’s and men’s squads open Sun Belt play with wins against Arkansas State and Texas State, respectively. Grambling men’s basketball dominates North American, 101-42.
