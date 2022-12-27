ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Last day to enter Big Buck Photo Contest

By Alexandra Weaver
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Hunters’ last chance to enter West Virginia’s Big Buck Photo Contest is Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Prizes include lifetime West Virginia hunting licenses and West Virginia State Park stays, according to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources. Click here to learn more.

To enter, hunters just need to take a photo of themselves and the buck they harvested during the 2022 hunting season and write a short account of your hunt. A valid 2022 West Virginia Hunting License and the 13-digit DNR-issued game check number for your buck are also required.

WVDNR Police launch new K-9 program

Click here to read all of the rules of the contest.

The deadline to submit an entry is 11:59 p.m.

The last segment of West Virginia’s special antlerless deer hunting season for youth and senior citizen hunters and Class Q/QQ permit holders is also still underway.

