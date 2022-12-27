Read full article on original website
crawfordcountynow.com
Weekend Weather Forecast brought to you by AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM: Cloudy for New Year’s Eve.
BUCYRUS—Showers are likely for Saturday. Cloudy skies for New Year’s Eve and cloudy for New Year’s Day. Highs in the 40s and 50s. Here is your Weather Service weekend forecast from AVITA HEALTH SYSTEM:. Saturday—Showers likely, mainly before 11 AM. Cloudy, with a high of 49. South...
Knox Pages
Sheriff's decision to issue Level 3 snow emergency paid off, local officials say
MOUNT VERNON -- David Shaffer has been Knox County's sheriff since 2013. Since then, he's had a saying around the office.
crawfordcountynow.com
From counting birds to a Snowman Hike the Crawford Park District has a lot to do in the first part of January
CRAWFORD COUNTY—Join the Crawford Park District as they begin 2023 with events for everyone in your family. Many great opportunities for enjoy the Winter season in Ohio. The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 at 7 am. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register.
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Courthouse closed due to burst pipes…Probation operating remotely
MARION—A water pipe and eight air conditioning units have burst due to the freezing temperatures at the historic Marion County Courthouse, located at 100 North Main St, in downtown Marion, Ohio. As a result, we are in the process of cleaning up two inches of standing water on the...
1 taken to hospital in I-71 N crash in Medina County
Traffic is being stalled after a crash along I-71 northbound in Medina County Friday evening.
Fire crews called to Shelby home for chimney fire
TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Two people and a small kitten are okay following a structure fire in the Town of Shelby. The Shelby Fire Department responded to the home around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, firefighters say the basement and first floor were full of smoke. They discovered a fire in the chimney. The crews put the...
Interstate 71 northbound closed in Medina County due to crash
Interstate 71 just south of State Route 83 in Medina County is closed due to a crash on Friday night, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
luxury-houses.net
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout
The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
Fidler’s on the Grand to close until further notice after family involved in Ohio crash
Mark and Lisa Taylor own the Lansing restaurant, and are both in the hospital after being involved in a terrible 46-car crash in Sandusky County, Ohio.
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
cleveland19.com
1 found dead in Lodi house consumed by ‘heavy fire and cluttered rooms’
LODI, Ohio (WOIO) - One victim was found dead inside a Lodi house that was engulfed in flames and took 31 firefighters to help put out on Dec. 25, the Lodi Fire Department confirmed. LFD said it was sent to the home in the 8500 block of Lafayette Road at...
Galion Inquirer
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion
GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 30
Bucyrus (2-7, 0-5 N10): Shots 21-49; 3-pt. shots 1-8 (Malachi Bayless); Free throws 10-15; Rebounds 26 (Randy Banks 8); Turnovers 11. Scoring: Blayne Barto 0 4 4, Noah Burke 7 0 14, Kam Lewis 1 2 4, Kavan Combs 2 3 7, Malachi Bayless 5 0 11, Tyrone Mass 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County couple linked to November horse rescue charged, to appear in court late January
ASHLAND — An Ashland couple’s arraignment for alleged crimes that led to the rescue of 16 horses and several other animals in mid-November has been rescheduled for late January. Lona Stewart, 69, and Robert Stewart Jr., 88, have each been charged with seven crimes related to to the...
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
Survivor of Ohio Turnpike crash shares firsthand experience
ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Days after a massive 46-car pile-up on the Ohio Turnpike took the lives of four, one of the survivors of the accident shared a firsthand account of the scene. Tom Hanus, a 40-year retired tool and die maker from Sylvania, was taking the turnpike...
WHIZ
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens
The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
Ohio man dies after crash involving plow truck
Troopers say a 2022 Freightliner plow truck, driven by a 36-year-old Bucyrus man, slowed or came to a stop while removing snow when a 2000 Ford Explorer.
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
