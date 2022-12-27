CRAWFORD COUNTY—Join the Crawford Park District as they begin 2023 with events for everyone in your family. Many great opportunities for enjoy the Winter season in Ohio. The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 at 7 am. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO