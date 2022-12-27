ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

From counting birds to a Snowman Hike the Crawford Park District has a lot to do in the first part of January

CRAWFORD COUNTY—Join the Crawford Park District as they begin 2023 with events for everyone in your family. Many great opportunities for enjoy the Winter season in Ohio. The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 at 7 am. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Fire crews called to Shelby home for chimney fire

TOWN OF SHELBY, Wis. (WKBT) – Two people and a small kitten are okay following a structure fire in the Town of Shelby. The Shelby Fire Department responded to the home around 2:30 Thursday afternoon. When they arrived, firefighters say the basement and first floor were full of smoke. They discovered a fire in the chimney. The crews put the...
SHELBY, OH
Nestled in a Private and Serene Area This $3.2M Property in Huron, OH Offers Panoramic Lake Views Throughout

The Property in Huron is designed by a National Award-Winning Architect, built in detail and grandeur, now available for sale. This home located at 4209 Old Lake Rd E, Huron, Ohio; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,017 square feet of living spaces. Call Tanas R Wilcox – RE/MAX Crossroads Properties – (Phone: 440-781-1070) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Property in Huron.
HURON, OH
Hancock County police searching for robbery suspect

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Hancock County Sheriff's office is searching for a suspect involved in a bank robbery. The robbery occurred on Saturday at the Premier Bank on Liberty Street in Arlington at around 9:50 a.m.. Police say the suspect delivered a note to one of the tellers, demanding...
HANCOCK COUNTY, OH
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
‘Pickle Drop’ to be held in Galion

GALION- It seems like there’s constantly something new and clever occurring in Galion. The opening of 2023 will be no different. This Saturday night is the first annual New Year’s Eve “Pickle Drop,” nicknamed in honor of the annual Pickle Run Festival that transpires each summer at Heise Park.
GALION, OH
Area prep basketball roundup Dec. 30

Bucyrus (2-7, 0-5 N10): Shots 21-49; 3-pt. shots 1-8 (Malachi Bayless); Free throws 10-15; Rebounds 26 (Randy Banks 8); Turnovers 11. Scoring: Blayne Barto 0 4 4, Noah Burke 7 0 14, Kam Lewis 1 2 4, Kavan Combs 2 3 7, Malachi Bayless 5 0 11, Tyrone Mass 1 0 2, Randy Banks 5 1 11.
BUCYRUS, OH
Licking Co. Sheriff Issues Alert to Citizens

The Licking County Sheriff’s Office wants citizens to be on the alert for an escaped inmate. 38-year-old Jacob Davidson escaped Thursday night from the Twin Valley Behavioral Health Hospital in Columbus. Davidson was transferred to the facility December 20. He was indicted for felonious assault, discharging a firearm on...
LICKING COUNTY, OH
Mid-Michigan family in hospital after Ohio crash

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mark and Lisa Taylor and their family, own a restaurant called Fidler’s on the Grand in Lansing. They are now in Ohio hospitals with injuries. The family was injured in the 46-vehicle crash that happened in Sandusky County, Ohio, and resulted in four deaths. Among those killed was 19-year-old Emma Smith […]
LANSING, MI

