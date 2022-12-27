ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Kind of felt numb’: The Carlos Correa warning sign no one realized

By Erich Richter
 4 days ago

The Mets’ massive 12-year, $310 million deal with Carlos Correa is on hold, at least for the moment, due to concerns over an ankle injury he sustained in the minor leagues eight years ago.

And while both parties are currently mum on the status of the deal, there is still optimism that the two teams will come to an agreement, according to The Post’s Mike Puma.

While Correa hasn’t missed any time due to his right leg, there was at least some cause for concern during a game this year.

On Sept. 20 against the Royals, Correa came up hobbling after a slide into second base. Correa attempted to steal, but as the tag was applied, he appeared to be in agonizing pain immediately upon contact with Royals second baseman Michael Massey’s shin.

Carlos Correa grabs his ankle after a slide against the Royals on Sept. 20, 2022.
“He just hit my plate,” Correa said after the game, per The Athletic . “I had surgery, and he hit it. Just kind of felt numb. Vibrating. So I was just waiting for it to calm down. It was a little scary, but when I moved I knew it was good.”

That surgery he is referring to occurred back in 2014 when Correa was with the Astros’ High-A affiliate Lancaster Jethawks . He was injured on a slide into third base.

Carlos Correa playing shortstop for the Astros during spring training on March 1, 2014, three months before his ankle injury.
He would go on to miss the remainder of that season in 2014, but he wore an ankle guard for a while after as the Astros shortstop.

Up until now, that ankle has not been an issue, but that Tuesday night game in September was a sign of the injury drama he can’t escape this offseason. It initially scuttled a 13-year, $350 million deal Correa had with the Giants before the latest chapter with the Mets.

