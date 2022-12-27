Read full article on original website
Related
Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage
The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen —...
Kanye West: Former business manager says rapper is ‘missing’ after failing to locate him for lawsuit
Kanye West’s former business manager considers the rapper “missing”, as he’s apparently been unable to locate him for several weeks.Thomas St John was the “Gold Digger” musician’s senior financial advisor for 18 months but is now said to be suing him over lack of payment.In court papers filed on Monday 19 December, Thomas sought more time to serve the lawsuit papers to West, as he’s been unable to locate the rapper.West, also known as Ye, is named as the defendant on the court documents, alongside Yeezy LLC.According to the papers, obtained by The US Sun, Thomas is seeking an...
Serena Williams Surprises Daughter Olympia with 'Special' Party — and a Visit from Moana!
"We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can," Serena Williams shared on Instagram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian love to make every day special for their little girl. The retired tennis pro, 41, and the Reddit co-founder, 39, surprised daughter Olympia, 5, on Wednesday with a "special" party where Disney's Moana made a guest appearance. Williams shared a series of snaps from the party on Instagram, which showed Olympia smiling alongside Moana and her parents as the group of four...
Cause of Death Determined for 18-Year-Old 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders
Sanders died in his Los Angeles home in June Tyler Sanders' cause of death has been confirmed. Six months after the 18-year-old actor 9-1-1: Lone Star actor died at his home, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has issued its report, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause and determining that Sanders' death was an accident Sanders' agent Pedro Tapia previously issued a statement to Deadline in June: "Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this...
Kim Kardashian Says She Recently 'Started to Drink' After Abstaining for Years
Kim Kardashian told Gwyneth Paltrow on her Goop podcast that she's newly been enjoying coffee and alcohol Kim Kardashian is changing up her routine. The Kardashians star, 42, admitted to Gwyneth Paltrow, 50, on her Goop podcast that she has two new vices. "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol," Kardashian told the actress. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit." When Paltrow asked why she made the change now, the mom of four, who is studying to...
North West Transforms Little Sister Chicago into Her Twin in Sweet TikTok Video: Watch
Kim Kardashian's daughters shared a special bonding moment in a sweet, silly TikTok video Kim Kardashian's daughters are showing off their different senses of style. Daughter North, 9, highlighted the differences in a TikTok Wednesday, where she styles her little sister Chicago, who turns 5 next month, and transforms her into her mini-me. "Turning my sister into me," she captioned the video, which begins with Chicago popping into a doorway wearing a Batgirl costume with checkered Vans slide-on shoes. Chicago then disappears back into the doorway and reemerges in a...
Kim Kardashian Seemingly Denies Photoshop Accusations from Viral Family Christmas Eve Picture
Kim and her sisters faced online criticism for the Kardashian-Jenner family portrait, which many people speculated to be poorly edited Kim Kardashian appears to be setting the record straight regarding her family's viral holiday photoshoot. Earlier this week, the Skims mogul, 42, shared a Kardashian-Jenner snapshot — featuring herself, sisters Kourtney, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie, and their mom Kris — at the family's annual Christmas Eve party. However, many people in the comments on social media speculated that the portrait was photoshopped, speculating that individual pictures of the...
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses for First Newborn Shoot — See the Photos!
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed a baby girl, Halo Marie, on Dec. 14 Alyssa Scott is sharing sweet new glimpses at her and Nick Cannon's baby girl. On Thursday, the model, 29, shared new photos on Instagram of daughter Halo Marie, whom she and the Masked Singer host welcomed earlier this month. Baby Halo is the pair's second baby together as they also share son Zen, who died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. In photos shared on her Instagram Story, Halo is seen wrapped in...
Blac Chyna Enjoys a Christmas Dance Party with Son King and Daughter Dream — Watch the Cute Clip!
Blac Chyna shares daughter Dream, 6, with ex Rob Kardashian, and son King Cairo, 10, with ex Tyga Blac Chyna is loving her quality time with her little ones. The model mom, 34, shared a fun Instagram Reel on Tuesday celebrating the holiday season with her two kids — daughter Dream, 6, and son King Cairo, 10. The siblings dance together to an upbeat tune before Chyna joins them, laughing together as they each show off their moves. The song changes and the three take turns kicking along to the beat...
Rod Stewart Poses with Wife Penny and Six of His Children in Rare Holiday Family Photo
Rod Stewart celebrated the special holiday with six of his eight children Rod Stewart is cherishing family time with his wife and kids during the holiday season. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old musician shared a rare family photo on his Instagram Story where he posed with wife Penny Lancaster and six of his eight kids in front of a giant, lit-up Christmas tree. Adding a "family time" sticker to the post, Stewart stood happily with sons Aidan, 11, and Alastair, 17, who he shares with Lancaster, as well as adult children Renee, 30,...
Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara Celebrate Christmas with Son Riley — See the Adorable Photos!
The couple's son, 21 months, looked too cute on the holiday in a dark teal velour vest, pants and matching bowtie Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara enjoyed a joyful Christmas with their little family. On Wednesday, the singer mom, 29, shared photos of her holiday with Sabara and son Riley, 21 months. The family of three celebrated the festive day alongside family, posing for sweet photos in front of a decorated Christmas tree and presents. In cute snaps from the day, little Riley looked adorable in a dark teal velour vest,...
Hilaria Baldwin Says Family Has Been 'So, So Sick' Over the Holidays: 'It's Been Really Rough'
Hilaria Baldwin explained her absence from social media in recent weeks, revealing she and Alec Baldwin's seven kids have been dealing with illness Like many parents at this time of year, Hilaria Baldwin has been dealing with a house full of sick kids. The mom of seven, 38, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that her family has been "so, so sick," a major factor why she hasn't shared any scenes from their holiday together. "Sorry for being so mia…we've been so, so sick. It's been really tough,"...
Ciara Is Sensational in Silver Plunging Gown with Thigh-High Slit in Video at Disneyland
The singer also rocked black and metallic Minnie Mouse ears, a thick silver arm cuff, and rhinestone studded wrap-up heels Ciara is making quite the statement in silver. On Tuesday, the singer shared a video of herself walking toward the camera in slow motion in a jaw-dropping metallic dress and sky-high heels. Ciara shared the video on Instagram to promote her upcoming gig co-hosting Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve from Disneyland. The incredible silver gown features a plunging, halter neckline and a fitted corset-like bodice that ends in...
Kourtney Kardashian Dazzles at Holiday Party with Husband Travis Barker and Their Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian Barker hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party, which featured performances by Sia Kourtney Kardashian Barker spent the Christmas holiday with her blended family. This year, the Lemme founder, 43, hosted the Kardashian-Jenner family's annual Christmas Eve party — and, on Wednesday, she shared gorgeous scenes on Instagram from the extravagant holiday experience with her children. Kardashian has three kids with ex Scott Disick — sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 10 — while her husband, Travis Barker, is dad to daughter Alabama Luella, 17, and son Landon Asher,...
Parents of 9-1-1: Lone Star Actor Tyler Sanders Hope His Story 'Might Save Others' After His Death
The Daytime Emmy-nominated actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home in June Tyler Sanders' parents are speaking out about their late son following the release of a report by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner that ruled his death an accident, citing "fentanyl effects" as the primary cause. The 18-year-old Daytime Emmy-nominated actor was known for roles in shows such as 9-1-1: Lone Star and Just Add Magic before his death on June 16. Following the coroner's report on Thursday, Sanders' father, David, and mother, Grace, expressed their grief in a...
Kate Hudson Sipped Coffee in a Floor-Length Skirt and the Boot Style Everyone in Hollywood Owns
Her winter-ready combat boots featured an unexpected twist, and we found similar styles starting at $34 Kate Hudson has been enjoying a snow-filled holiday this year. The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery actress recently jetted to Aspen, Colorado with fiancé Danny Fujiwaka — and she's been bundling up in the chicest outfits to stay warm. In a new Instagram post, Hudson looked cozy in a royal blue sweater, a floor-length patterned skirt, and fuzzy black hat while she sipped on a cup of coffee. She paired her...
Anthony Hopkins Marks 47 Years Sober with Inspiring Video Message: 'Celebrate Yourself'
"Wherever you are, get help. Don't be ashamed," the actor and recovering alcoholic said in an inspiring New Year's video message Anthony Hopkins is celebrating 47 years of sobriety. On Thursday, the two-time Oscar winner shared an inspiring message on Instagram about the power of self-love to mark the occasion. "I just want to wish everyone a happy new year and also to say I'm celebrating 47 years today of sobriety," began Hopkins, 84. "This is a message not meant to be heavy, but I hope helpful. I am a recovering alcoholic. And...
Death of a Salesman Broadway Performance Interrupted by Person Who Approached Stage
The show’s star Wendell Pierce tried diffusing the situation but the police eventually removed the audience member It was like a scene straight out of a Broadway play. During Tuesday night's performance of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, a member of the audience interrupted the play by approaching the stage and engaging with the cast. After receiving a 911 call about a "disorderly person" at the W. 44th St. Hudson Theatre on Tuesday night around 9 p.m., the NYPD went to the scene, a department spokesperson tells PEOPLE. The police...
Drew Barrymore Says She 'Would Show Up' for Another Movie with Friend Adam Sandler
Drew Barrymore is open to more movie opportunities, especially those including her good friend Adam Sandler Drew Barrymore is happily hosting Season 3 of her eponymous talk show — but she might return to the movies someday, especially if her close friend Adam Sandler is involved. Becoming a talk show host allowed the superstar to have "so much growth" personally and professionally. "I knew what I was pitching was not playing a character, it was being me," she tells PEOPLE of developing The Drew Barrymore Show. "I wanted...
People
373K+
Followers
64K+
Post
247M+
Views
ABOUT
http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!https://people.com/
Comments / 0