wisportsheroics.com

Report: Wisconsin Badgers Add Top QB From Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers are not done with their transfer portal recruiting. After the Badgers landed Nick Evers, many thought Luke Fickell and his staff would be done looking for a QB. However, some pointed out that the QB group lacked experience and could struggle in the short term. Luke Fickell and his staff may have solved that problem. The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to land SMU QB Tanner Mordecai through the transfer portal.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Two Wisconsin Badgers Coaches Follow Bobby April to Stanford

There have been a great deal of changes involving Wisconsin Badgers coaches over the past month. After Luke Fickell was hired as the program’s new head coach, there were a great deal of new coaches hired while others have accepted jobs elsewhere. Most notably, Jim Leonhard decided not to return to the program following the 2022 season. Additionally, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III accepted the defensive coordinator position at Stanford. Two other Wisconsin Badgers coaches who were not going to be retained by Coach Fickell are now reportedly following April to Stanford to serve on his defensive staff.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Badgers: Linebacker Uses Choice Words To Describe Season

The Wisconsin Badgers finished with a winning season. The Wisconsin Badgers hoped for a better winter destination than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl when they started the season. However, the team seemed thrilled with their 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State Tuesday night. The Badgers took a large lead before the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback. Wisconsin held on to win, bringing their final record for the 2022 season to 7-6.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart

PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

What to do if your flight gets canceled

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Belleville community mourns loss of teacher. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST. |. A Belleville community is...
PLATTEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022

MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash

Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

Belleville community mourns loss of teacher

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
BELLEVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville grandmother creates escape room

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

MPD reports water leak in central Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
MADISON, WI
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.

GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
GREEN COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
MADISON, WI

