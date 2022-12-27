Read full article on original website
Wisconsin vs Oklahoma State Preview and Prediction For the Guaranteed Rate BowlFlurrySportsMadison, WI
Family struggles with multiple utility issues as temperatures plunge in WisconsinEdy ZooMadison, WI
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
wisportsheroics.com
Report: Wisconsin Badgers Add Top QB From Transfer Portal
The Wisconsin Badgers are not done with their transfer portal recruiting. After the Badgers landed Nick Evers, many thought Luke Fickell and his staff would be done looking for a QB. However, some pointed out that the QB group lacked experience and could struggle in the short term. Luke Fickell and his staff may have solved that problem. The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to land SMU QB Tanner Mordecai through the transfer portal.
wisportsheroics.com
Two Wisconsin Badgers Coaches Follow Bobby April to Stanford
There have been a great deal of changes involving Wisconsin Badgers coaches over the past month. After Luke Fickell was hired as the program’s new head coach, there were a great deal of new coaches hired while others have accepted jobs elsewhere. Most notably, Jim Leonhard decided not to return to the program following the 2022 season. Additionally, outside linebackers coach Bobby April III accepted the defensive coordinator position at Stanford. Two other Wisconsin Badgers coaches who were not going to be retained by Coach Fickell are now reportedly following April to Stanford to serve on his defensive staff.
Report: Stanford adding two more defensive coaches from Wisconsin
Troy Taylor has created a pipeline from Madison (Wi.) to Palo Alto (Ca.). The new Stanford head coach is set to add Mark D’Onofrio and Ross Kolodziej to the defensive staff, per Football Scoop. Both are heading to The Farm via the Wisconsin Badgers. D’Onofrio is anticipated to take...
wisportsheroics.com
Wisconsin Badgers: Linebacker Uses Choice Words To Describe Season
The Wisconsin Badgers finished with a winning season. The Wisconsin Badgers hoped for a better winter destination than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl when they started the season. However, the team seemed thrilled with their 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State Tuesday night. The Badgers took a large lead before the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback. Wisconsin held on to win, bringing their final record for the 2022 season to 7-6.
Projecting Wisconsin's 2023 Depth Chart
PHOENIX -- Finishing the season with a 7-6 record, Wisconsin knocked off Oklahoma State 24-17 in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, securing the program's 22nd consecutive winning season. Now heading into the Luke Fickell era, the Badgers have numerous key players to replace, but also plenty still in the cupboard. With...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Madison La Follette’s Alayna West leads state in scoring following record-breaking games | Sports
MADISON (WKOW) — Madison La Follette junior Alayna West is a gamechanger and describes herself as a “very intense player.” However, she doesn’t let that competitive nature interfere with her love of the game. “Honestly, I just try to have fun and I feel like I...
CBS 58
Madison basketball team takes 30-hour bus ride to Florida after canceled flight
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Madison high school basketball team would not settle for being stranded at the airport amid thousands of flight delays and cancelations this past week. Vel Phillips Memorial High School's boys' team was scheduled to play in a tournament in Florida, but when they reached...
nbc15.com
What to do if your flight gets canceled
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Belleville community mourns loss of teacher. Updated: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:48 PM CST. |. A Belleville community is...
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie and Marshall paramedics prepare to consolidate
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - First responders hope to combat a staffing shortage when Sun Prairie Emergency Management Services absorbs the Village of Marshall EMS in the new year. Emergency response services will merge between the two municipalities on January 1, 2023. Sun Prairie Fire and Interim EMS Chief Christopher...
Local hospitals release top Madison baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. — Local hospitals released their lists of the top baby names of 2022. Nearly 2,000 babies were born at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison this year. The hospital welcomed a total 1,927 babies, including 44 sets of multiples, between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, hospital leadership announced Tuesday. March was the month with the...
nbc15.com
Name released of Stoughton man killed in Christmas Eve crash
Wisconsin Nurses Assoc. optimistic for retention in wake of travel nurse contract battles. Travel nurses are claiming agencies are slashing their contracts, in some cases, by nearly 50% in recent months. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. Eight...
South Beloit’s new Kwik Trip is a win for truckers
SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WTVO) — South Beloit is getting some new businesses in the new year, and it could mean more convenience for truck drivers. “Kwik Trip,” a three-in-one shop with gas, a convenience store and truck stop, is coming to town. “Yeah, it will be great,” said semi-truck driver Tim Vermeis. “I think we […]
nbc15.com
Belleville community mourns loss of teacher
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Belleville community is mourning the loss of a beloved technology education teacher. In a message sent out to all families and staff Monday, the School District of Belleville District stated it was notified that teacher Ed Neumann had died while hunting on Christmas. Neumann was...
nbc15.com
Janesville grandmother creates escape room
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most people get ready for the holidays by purchasing gifts or making delicious meals. But for one resident, the most wonderful time of the year took her to a whole new level - designing and constructing an escape room. “I just thought it would be a...
spectrumnews1.com
Hitting the reset button: Assembly Speaker Vos says he's ready to move on from past arguments
MADISON, Wis. — The longest-serving speaker in state history will be back for another term in the Assembly come January. Republican Robin Vos sat down for a one-on-one interview with Spectrum News 1 Political Reporter Anthony DaBruzzi to talk about what lies ahead and why he is leaving the past where it is.
Rural Pardeeville home a total loss following Wednesday evening fire
PARDEEVILLE, Wis. — A rural Pardeeville home is considered a total loss following a fire Wednesday evening, the Pardeeville Fire Department said. The fire broke out at a home on Warnke Road in the town of Scott. According to Pardeeville’s fire chief, when firefighters got to the scene they saw flames coming from the house. It took roughly 30 to...
nbc15.com
MPD reports water leak in central Madison
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police responded to a water leak the morning of Christmas Eve near downtown Madison. Officers reported around 10:30 a.m. Saturday to the 400 block of N. Baldwin Street and found running water coming out of the ground and near the street. Madison Water Utility arrived at...
Police and bars prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds in downtown Madison
With just a few more days until the big celebrations to ring in the new year, there have been extra efforts put in place throughout downtown Madison to keep people safe.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Serious crash on I-71 in Green Co.
GREEN COUNTY, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a serious crash on I-71 in Green County, Ohio. As a result, traffic is being diverted at Route 435 (Exit 65), and the Ohio Department of Transportation warns of extended travel delays on the highway. Further details about the crash, including the...
nbc15.com
MPD: Spike strips didn’t end chase in Madison parking lot, a cake did
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison police officers deployed spike strips to stop an intoxicated driver who was allegedly speeding through the parking lot of grocery store on the morning after Christmas. When the officers arrived around 8:45 a.m. at the Hy-Vee store, in the 3800 block of E. Washington Ave.,...
