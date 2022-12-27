Read full article on original website
newportthisweek.com
Last Chance for 2022 Holiday Happenings
Lantern Walking Tour Dec. 30 from 4-5 p.m. Holiday Lantern Tour features history of early American holiday traditions, prices vary, reservations recommended, Museum of Newport History, 127 Thames St., 401-841-8770, newporthistorytours.org. Sparkling Lights Dec. 30-Jan. 1 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Holiday lights and outdoor music, an outdoor magical wonderland at The...
vineyardgazette.com
An Artful Couple Looks to Off-Island Life
High on a Chilmark ridge overlooking the sea, Island artists Wendy Weldon and James Langlois have shared a studio, home and garden. But after selling the land she bought more than four decades ago, Ms. Weldon and Mr. Langlois are about to start over on the south coast of Massachusetts, where they’ll live and work in a whaling-era home outside New Bedford.
newportthisweek.com
Jan. 13 Robin Williams Film Series kicks off at Newport Public Library
Newport Public Library continues its Friday afternoon Film Series continues this season. Movies are held at 2:00pm in the Friends Program Room. No registration required; just drop in! Light refreshments will be provided. Newport Public Library is located at 300 Spring St. Good Will Hunting (1997) Jan. 13 from 2-5...
New Bedford Loved Coffee Jello for Dessert
There's been a lot of buzz lately about the return of New Bedford's beloved Silmo coffee syrup and rightfully so. It is part of the history of the SouthCoast. Also a part of the history of the New Bedford area? Coffee jello, which has also been a favorite dessert for decades.
iheart.com
Food Network Star Has Favorite Rhode Island Eatery
Well-known Food Network personality Guy Fieri has visited ten restaurants in Rhode Island and says the "Italian Corner" in East Providence is his favorite. He says the food is as authentic as what would be served in Italy. Fieri says everything is from Italy including the recipes, the pasta machines...
Turnto10.com
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
GoLocalProv
This Popular Diner Has New Ownership and a New Name
This fall, Meldgie’s Diner in Point Judith got a new owner. Now, on Sunday, the Narragansett institution will officially have a new name — “Tommy D’s.”. But for new owner Tom Durkin, he wants to assure people that not much will actually change at all. After...
whatsupnewp.com
Ranking: Jamestown has the most expensive homes in Newport County
Stacker compiled a list of places with the most expensive homes in Newport County, RI using data from Zillow. Places are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of November 2022. The ZVHI represents a seasonally adjusted price for the middle market for all homes. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
GoLocalProv
COLLIER: The City’s Coolest Park–Architecture Critic Morgan
What links a Soviet submarine, architect William Warner, the New York, New Haven & Hartford Railroad, electric streetcars, coal carrying sailboats, and unrivaled views of the upper end of Narragansett Bay? Providence boldly removed an interstate highway through downtown and created a large park space. But there is also a too-little-known greensward beneath the new highway. Collier Park’s identity is ironically gathered from the industrial hubbub of the working waterfront that downtown planners were seemingly trying to forget.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
rimonthly.com
Rhode Island Restaurants to Keep You Warm and Full Throughout the Winter
With a crackling fire, string lights and sunset over Newport Harbor, the Lounge and Fire Pit dining area at Newport Harbor Island Resort is the place to spend a relaxing evening. Choose an outdoor igloo or warm up by the outdoor firepits with cozy decor and blankets in a romantic setting. Special menu includes bruschetta grilled cheese, house-made chili and specialty cocktails such as Caribbean hot chocolate. Goat Island, Newport, 401-851-3325, newportharborisland.com.
nrinow.news
Bee school taught by Burrillville woman resumes at RIC Jan. 27
PROVIDENCE – Burrillville’s Betty Mencucci, bee school director for the Rhode Island Beekeepers Association, has announced that beginners beekeeping courses will be held at two local colleges starting in January and February. The association is offering four courses in beekeeping for beginners at Rhode Island College and the...
Turnto10.com
NIROPE AND FRIENDS: Narragansett Lions
Cardi's Furniture & Mattress owner Pete is here to tell us about the Year End Savings going on now at all Cardi's locations. Pete was joined by Eric Menke from the Narraganett Lions discussing the upcoming Penguin Plunge to benefit the RI Lions Children's Cancer Fung.
Wayland Bakery in Providence to close
A famous bakery in Providence is closing on Saturday after nearly 100 years in business.
ABC6.com
Warwick reschedules New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of weather
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display for Saturday has been rescheduled because of the weather. Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said the event at Rocky Point will now take place on Sunday. While the date was changed,...
ABC6.com
New Year’s Eve fireworks display in Warwick this weekend
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick will host a New Year’s Eve fireworks display this weekend. The celebration will take place Saturday at Rocky Point, with fireworks starting at 6 p.m. Food trucks, raffles, and a DJ will be at the event from 2:30 pm to...
FodorsTravel
We Talked to 6 Hotel Psychics. These Are Their Predictions for 2023
Yes, hotel psychic is a thing. These days, hotel guests aren’t just enjoying pillow menus and room service. They’re also getting a peek into their future. The in-house fortune tellers at five North American hotels want to tell the world what’s coming in the New Year. There wasn’t much consensus, so we’ll have to check back next December to find out who was right.
newportthisweek.com
Jan. 6 Non-Partisan ‘Lest We Forget’ Vigil
The League of Women Voters of Newport County, RI, is holding a candlelight vigil from 4:30-5:30 pm, on Friday, January 6th, in Newport’s Washington Square. Organizers of the event want this vigil to stand as a reminder that the voting in Rhode Island—as well as other states—in 2020 and 2022, was safe, secure, and indeed represented the will of the people. The country came under attack two years ago, casting doubt on the sanctity of voting in this country. This non-partisan vigil will be a reminder that Votes not Violence is the way for Americans to be heard and is the cornerstone on which the Constitution was founded. All Americans have a civic responsibility for making sure this never happens again. We invite all citizens interested in preserving democracy to join the vigil in Newport’s historic Washington Square. Rhode Island Secretary of State elect Greg Amore will attend, plus singers, speakers, and poets helping us recall the events of January 6th, lest we forget.
rhodybeat.com
Adoptable Pet of the Week
If you have been in search of love, then maybe you've been searching for Mama Cass! This big, beautiful girl is longing to open her heart to the right person. Once she knows you, she loves very deeply! Mama is a mixed breed with s stunning brindle coat and the most loving eyes you'll ever see. She is in search of an adult home with a large fenced in yard. She loves to run and play fetch. She would also like to be the one and only princess in your life, she needs lots of belly rubs! When you first meet her she may be a bit leery but with some good treats and a little patience, she warms up and then shows her true personality! If you think Mama is the girl for you, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670. You can also visit her in person at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday -Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Maybe you and Mama Cass will make wonderful music together!
