If you have been in search of love, then maybe you've been searching for Mama Cass! This big, beautiful girl is longing to open her heart to the right person. Once she knows you, she loves very deeply! Mama is a mixed breed with s stunning brindle coat and the most loving eyes you'll ever see. She is in search of an adult home with a large fenced in yard. She loves to run and play fetch. She would also like to be the one and only princess in your life, she needs lots of belly rubs! When you first meet her she may be a bit leery but with some good treats and a little patience, she warms up and then shows her true personality! If you think Mama is the girl for you, please contact Heart of RI at 401-467-3670. You can also visit her in person at 44 Worthington Road Cranston, RI. They are open Wednesday -Friday 12-2 and Saturday 10-2. Maybe you and Mama Cass will make wonderful music together!

CRANSTON, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO