The Wisconsin Badgers are not done with their transfer portal recruiting. After the Badgers landed Nick Evers, many thought Luke Fickell and his staff would be done looking for a QB. However, some pointed out that the QB group lacked experience and could struggle in the short term. Luke Fickell and his staff may have solved that problem. The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to land SMU QB Tanner Mordecai through the transfer portal.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO