Madison, WI

Report: Wisconsin Badgers Add Top QB From Transfer Portal

The Wisconsin Badgers are not done with their transfer portal recruiting. After the Badgers landed Nick Evers, many thought Luke Fickell and his staff would be done looking for a QB. However, some pointed out that the QB group lacked experience and could struggle in the short term. Luke Fickell and his staff may have solved that problem. The Wisconsin Badgers are expected to land SMU QB Tanner Mordecai through the transfer portal.
Wisconsin Badgers: Linebacker Uses Choice Words To Describe Season

The Wisconsin Badgers finished with a winning season. The Wisconsin Badgers hoped for a better winter destination than the Guaranteed Rate Bowl when they started the season. However, the team seemed thrilled with their 24-17 victory over Oklahoma State Tuesday night. The Badgers took a large lead before the Cowboys mounted a furious comeback. Wisconsin held on to win, bringing their final record for the 2022 season to 7-6.
WATCH: Braelon Allen Puts Badgers Up 17 On OSU With Touchdown Run

Braelon Allen and the Badgers dominated through the third quarter. The Wisconsin Badgers dominated through the third quarter against the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl. The Badgers were leading 17-7 before a Garret Rangel interception set the Wisconsin offense up with excellent field position. Two plays later, Braelon Allen ran for a 20-yard touchdown to put the Badgers up 24-7 with about six minutes left in the third quarter.
