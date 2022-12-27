Read full article on original website
Related
Times Gazette
Orcutt Start/Sit: Championship week decisions
Week 17, Championship Week for most. This week the Start/Sit advice will be a challenge as there are a ton of questions of who is playing, who isn’t playing and who is injured. If you are ready, let’s get into it. QB. Start: Justin Fields @ Lions. Fields...
Niners' Trey Lance has second surgery due to irritation in ankle
Niners quarterback Trey Lance had a second surgery on his right ankle due to a lingering issue from the first procedure, the team said.
Report: 49ers QB Trey Lance Undergoes Second Surgery on Ankle
The third pick of the 2021 draft had been sidelined for most of the season following an ankle injury in September.
TCU shocks Michigan, becomes first Big 12 team to make CFP title game
In the biggest upset since the advent of the College Football Playoff, third-seeded TCU rode its underdog status to a 51-45 win over undefeated and No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Look: Michigan Quarterback's Girlfriend Has Everyone Remembering Katherine Webb
ESPN camera operators sure do love finding a star quarterback's girlfriend in the crowd during games. During the VRBO Fiesta Bowl on Saturday night, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy's girlfriend was shown several times on television. As a result, she went viral all over social ...
Michigan Picked A Hell Of A Time To Play Its Worst Game Of The Season
All month long Michigan had been favored and viewed as the more dominant team, but TCU was not having it.
Times Gazette
Know sports gambling before betting
The game’s final seconds ticking away, the team is driving down the field, and you’re hoping they get in the endzone. After all, you got a couple dollars riding on their success. The days of solely rooting on a team through fandom, loyalty, hatred or other emotions are...
Comments / 0