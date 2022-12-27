MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stormy weather is expected to finish off 2022 in Middle Georgia. There was plenty of cloud cover around Middle Georgia to begin the final day of the work week. It meant a much warmer start to the region as most locations began the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. The sun returned quickly for much of the area and should stay with us into the lunchtime hours. Clouds will fill in from the west shortly after, however, as wet conditions are expected overnight tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s across the region despite the increasing cloud cover. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts gradually increasing throughout the day.

