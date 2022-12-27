ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
foodsafetynews.com

New Salmonella outbreak investigated by FDA; two other outbreaks unresolved

The FDA is investigating a new outbreak on infections related to consumption of raw alfalfa sprouts. At least 15 people in Nebraska have become sick from Salmonella Typhimurium. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are involved in the outbreak investigation along with state health officials and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
NEBRASKA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling across state lines and meeting people in parking lots -- that’s the reality for caregivers and patients approved for THC oil. They said they have hope state regulators will approve of two companies who can give them an avenue to legally buy the oil in their own state.
GEORGIA STATE
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know

ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
GEORGIA STATE
KSNT News

Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
NEBRASKA STATE
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
cobbcountycourier.com

COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday, December 28

The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
COBB COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws

ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some laws, […] The post Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
GEORGIA STATE
41nbc.com

Strong storms possible New Year’s Eve

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stormy weather is expected to finish off 2022 in Middle Georgia. There was plenty of cloud cover around Middle Georgia to begin the final day of the work week. It meant a much warmer start to the region as most locations began the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. The sun returned quickly for much of the area and should stay with us into the lunchtime hours. Clouds will fill in from the west shortly after, however, as wet conditions are expected overnight tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s across the region despite the increasing cloud cover. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts gradually increasing throughout the day.
GEORGIA STATE
Community Policy