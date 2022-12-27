Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
New Salmonella outbreak investigated by FDA; two other outbreaks unresolved
The FDA is investigating a new outbreak on infections related to consumption of raw alfalfa sprouts. At least 15 people in Nebraska have become sick from Salmonella Typhimurium. U.S. Food and Drug Administration officials are involved in the outbreak investigation along with state health officials and staff from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Experts warn Georgians before looking for cold weather home repairs
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -No running water at home, you can’t shower, you can’t brush your teeth and now experts are saying you have to keep an eye on who you hire to fix the problem. Experts from the Better Business Bureau said during severe weather in...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Rules for THC Oil sales to be set in the New Year
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Traveling across state lines and meeting people in parking lots -- that’s the reality for caregivers and patients approved for THC oil. They said they have hope state regulators will approve of two companies who can give them an avenue to legally buy the oil in their own state.
Renters' rights and water issues | What to know
ATLANTA — Hundreds of metro Atlanta residents continue to be impacted by freezing weather - in particular, with the meltdown in many pipe systems around large apartment complexes. Several residents waiting on repairs are asking - what can they do if the repairs taking too long?. Here's some of...
Salmonella risks prompt recall alert in Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A recall alert has been issued after the discovery of possible salmonella contamination in products sold in three midwestern states. The Food and Drug Administration issued the recall after SunSprout Enterprises voluntarily recalled two lots of raw alfalfa sprouts in 4-ounce clamshells due to potential contamination with salmonella. The company directly distributed […]
Boil water advisories issued for multiple metro Atlanta counties
ATLANTA — Boil water advisories have been issued for three counties so far in the metro Atlanta area. Freezing temperatures have damaged water pipes and valves, causing water pressure to drop in the counties. The drop in pressure may make water unsafe to drink unless boiled beforehand. 11Alive has...
Atlanta church evaluates damages from busted water pipes
ATLANTA — A local church is still evaluating damages after pipes burst, sending thousands of gallons of water rushing through part of its building on Christmas Day. Water could be seen pouring from Ponce Presbyterian Church in Midtown Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Why are buildings not using antifreeze in their fire sprinkler systems? | Verify
ATLANTA — As people struggle with water outages and flooding amid persistent pipe problems across metro Atlanta, several residents are wondering what could have prevented the bursts during Georgia's cold spell. For apartment complexes, sprinkler systems have been a common culprit that triggered a series of devastating leaks. One...
WJCL
Rain chances increase...when showers and thunderstorms are expected over the holiday weekend
The holiday weekend will be a split decision weatherwise across southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The final day of 2022 will bring increased rain chances to the area as low pressure tracks across the Southeast. Saturday will start with areas of locally dense fog. The fog should lift by mid-morning....
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
'Our whole goal is to spread happiness: New food truck law cooking in Georgia, goes in effect Sunday
MACON, Ga. — New year-- new laws. Starting Sunday-- January 1st, Georgia will see some different rules on the books. One impacts food trucks. Soon-- owners will be able to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Members of the general assembly passed "house bill 1443"...
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: Wednesday, December 28
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
Why are so many pipes bursting? Here’s what one metro plumber says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It seems like hundreds of metro Atlanta families have had to deal with bursting water pipes during this holiday cold snap. Channel 2′ s Dave Huddleston learned that our building codes and otherwise warm climate may play a role. Huddleston spoke with the owner...
Water outages continue to plague parts of metro Atlanta, temporary burn ban issued in Clayton County | Live updates
ATLANTA — As metro Atlanta counties struggle with Georgia's recent freeze, damaged water pipes are wreaking havoc for plumbers, landlords and residents. Cracked and busted pipes have impacted water pressure in residential and commercial buildings - some have triggered water outages and boil water advisories. Here's a list of...
Plumbers say threat of burst pipes in metro Atlanta is far from over
ATLANTA — Don’t be fooled by the warmer weather. Metro Atlanta plumbers say the threat of bursting pipes is far from over. [DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]. Plumbers all over north Georgia have been scrambling to fix pipes that burst after...
WRDW-TV
Why some Georgia farmers are actually thankful for the freeze
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - There have been mixed opinions about the recent near-record cold, but many Georgia farmers were definitely fans of it. Some Georgia farmers rely on cold weather, and it’s something they haven’t had in recent years. “It feels like it hadn’t been this cold...
Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws
ATLANTA (AP) — Parts of a law overhauling insurance coverage for mental health, new ways for parents to challenge materials used in schools and a tax credit for donating to police are among new laws taking effect Sunday in Georgia. Most Georgia laws take effect on July 1, but the General Assembly delayed some laws, […] The post Mental health reporting requirements among new Georgia laws appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
41nbc.com
Strong storms possible New Year’s Eve
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Stormy weather is expected to finish off 2022 in Middle Georgia. There was plenty of cloud cover around Middle Georgia to begin the final day of the work week. It meant a much warmer start to the region as most locations began the day with temperatures in the lower 50s. The sun returned quickly for much of the area and should stay with us into the lunchtime hours. Clouds will fill in from the west shortly after, however, as wet conditions are expected overnight tonight. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower 70s across the region despite the increasing cloud cover. Winds will blow from the southeast at 5-10 mph with gusts gradually increasing throughout the day.
Metro Atlanta family of 5 tries to salvage what's left of their belonging after bursting pipes flood their home
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Families across metro Atlanta are trying to salvage their belonging after bursting pipes flooded their homes. Ruvene Castillo's Christmas holiday was abruptly interrupted when she noticed water leaking inside her apartment. "We thought it was from the bathroom, from when we left the faucets dripping," she...
HIV and AIDS in Georgia top national charts
Doctors at AU Health say Richmond County has one of the highest rates of HIV cases, per capita, in the state of Georgia.
