Arizona man gets probation for selling thousands of fake masks
PHOENIX — A man knowingly sold thousands of fake N95 masks during the pandemic in Phoenix, Arizona, gets probation and no jail time. Mark Forrest Cohn, 68, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to a year of probation and to pay restitution which will include $8,028 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to the United States Customs and Border Protection, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona. Cohn reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony county of entry of goods by means of false statements.
