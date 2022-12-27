ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

1 dead, 3 seriously injured after north Phoenix crash

By Angela Cordoba Perez, Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

One person died and three others were seriously injured Monday night after a two-vehicle collision in north Phoenix.

Police said they believe a man driving a vehicle southbound on 67th avenue struck a car that was trying to make a left turn from El Cortez Place onto the avenue, according to Phoenix police.

In the vehicle traveling south on 67th Avenue there was also a female passenger, police said. Two men were in the vehicle trying to make a left turn.

The four adults were taken to a hospital with serious injuries and one of the drivers died there, police said. He was later identified as Ruben Garcia, 61.

Whether impairment was a factor was unknown as of Tuesday morning, according to police.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: 1 dead, 3 seriously injured after north Phoenix crash

