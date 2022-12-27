ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

One dead after shooting at Phoenix convenience store, teen suspect arrested

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

A man was dead after an early-morning shooting at a 7-Eleven in west Phoenix Tuesday.

According to Phoenix police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower, officers responded to the 7-Eleven store on 75th Avenue and Camelback Road around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday for a call of a reported shooting.

At the scene, police found 44-year-old Guadalupe Mercado suffering from a gunshot wound. Phoenix Fire Department responded to the scene and pronounced Mercado dead. The shooter reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived but was later arrested.

Police said video surveillance footage from the store helped them identify the suspect and obtain a warrant for his arrest. The suspect was not identified, but police said he is a teenage male and was referred to juvenile corrections on several felony charges.

An investigation into the circumstances leading up to the shooting is ongoing.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: One dead after shooting at Phoenix convenience store, teen suspect arrested

