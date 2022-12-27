Read full article on original website
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
CBS 58
Road rage shooting shuts down I-43 SB from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting has closed I-43 southbound from Mequon Road to Brown Deer Road Wednesday morning, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a single vehicle crashed after being struck by gunfire following an alleged road rage incident. No injuries were reported. According to the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured
MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
Several departments respond to ‘large fire’ at farm outside of Sun Prairie
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Several Dane County fire departments responded Friday to a “large fire” at Statz Brothers Farm outside of Sun Prairie. As of 5 p.m., flames could still be seen through the roof of a barn while firefighters continued to douse the building with water. Police at the scene told News 3 Now the cows inside the building were...
Greater Milwaukee Today
1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha
The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Sign installed at Ross Dress for Less on Paradise Drive in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – A facade sign has been installed at the new Ross Dress for Less in West Bend, WI. It was June 23, 2022 when neighbors were hit with the news Office Max was closing on Paradise Drive. Washington County Insider on YouTube. Located in the West...
Semi-truck on fire closes portion of US 151
All lanes are blocked on US 151 Northbound in Fond du Lac County due to a Semi-truck catching fire.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Cameras installed at high-volume intersection in City of Hartford, WI | By Steve Volkert
Hartford, WI – The City of Hartford, WI is working to save taxpayer money as multiple traffic lights and signals have been destroyed at a high-volume intersection near the downtown. In an effort to keep an eye on the area after several issues of trucks and a few cars...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Warm temps in the 50s blanket Washington County, WI
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – It’s December 30, 2022 and temperatures this week climbed out of the 20s to the 30s and finally hit the mid-50s late Thursday night. The snowmen had faded to a puddle and while the roads were a wet mess, hardly anyone complained about the unseasonably warm temperatures.
Road rage shooting, crash on SB I-43 at Mequon Rd.
All southbound lanes of I-43 at Mequon Road are back open after a road rage shooting shut lanes down Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office says.
Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says
CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI
West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
75-year-old pedestrian hit, killed in Whitefish Bay
A 75-year-old Whitefish Bay woman died after being struck by a driver near Lake View and Santa Monica on Wednesday.
18-year-old woman shot, killed in Whitefish Bay
An 18-year-old woman was shot and killed on the 4800 block of Anita Ave. in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning.
Man killed in shooting in late-night shooting
A 51-year-old Milwaukee man was killed in a shooting last night on W Bender Ave, just before midnight.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
Milwaukee morning commute disrupted by two separate gunfire incidents
Wednesday morning's commute was disrupted by two separate shots fired incidents. The first one happened just before 7 a.m. on I-94 near 68th street.
