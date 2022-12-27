ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, WI

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Crash on Highway 19 east of Sun Prairie cleared

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — All lanes of Highway 19 just east of Sun Prairie are back open after a crash shut down the roadway early Thursday afternoon. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 traffic map showed the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 19 and Town Hall Road around 11:50 a.m. A WisDOT alert later said the highway was...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

I-41 wrong-way crash; driver hit semi head-on, seriously injured

MILWAUKEE - A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a semi, temporarily closing all northbound lanes of I-41 between Burleigh and Capitol Wednesday, Dec. 28. According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, the driver who hit the semi sustained very serious injuries and is suspected of being under the influence. A passenger was conscious and breathing, and the semi driver was OK.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

1 injured in Thursday house fire in Waukesha

The city of Waukesha Police and Fire departments responded to a call for a house fire at 133 S. West Ave. shortly before 10 p.m. on Thursday evening, according to Jim Haakenson, a battalion chief with the Waukesha Fire Department. The Waukesha Fire Department arrived on scene and quickly located...
WAUKESHA, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beaver Dam police investigating pair of shots fired incidents believed to be connected

BEAVER DAM, Wis. — Police in Beaver Dam are investigating after they found multiple shell casings on the city’s southside early Thursday morning. In a Facebook post, police said the shooting happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. near the Cooper Street bridge. Authorities recovered approximately 14 rounds at the scene, though police said they weren’t sure as of Friday afternoon which...
BEAVER DAM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Warm temps in the 50s blanket Washington County, WI

December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – It’s December 30, 2022 and temperatures this week climbed out of the 20s to the 30s and finally hit the mid-50s late Thursday night. The snowmen had faded to a puddle and while the roads were a wet mess, hardly anyone complained about the unseasonably warm temperatures.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Person injured in crash involving two semi-trucks, Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office says

CLYMAN, Wis. — One person was injured in a crash involving two semi-trucks in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, the county’s sheriff’s office said. The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. at the intersection of State Highway 16/26 and County Highway CJ near Clyman. In a news release, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a 57-year-old Horicon man driving a Freightliner semi...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Jobs, jobs, jobs at Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI

West Bend, WI – Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing is are looking for full-time tow truck operators. Requirements include a good driving record, excellent customer service, the ability to work outdoors year-round, a valid driver’s license, and at least 21 years old for insurance purposes. Responsibilities...
WEST BEND, WI
CBS 58

Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI

