Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Johnny Joe Vaseur of Clarendon
Johnny Joe Vaseur, 63, was born May 21, 1959, in Cook County, Illinois to Elbert and Betty Vaseur. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. He was married to the love of his life Frances Bumpus for over 33 years. Johnny...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: Brenda Persons of Pine Bluff
Brenda Persons, 76, of Pine Bluff passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Persons was born May 29, 1946, in DeValls Bluff to J.B. and Tessie Tipton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Dwayne Tipton; and a son-in-law, Bruce Madsen. Survivors...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns to hold “Showdown in Sugartown” on January 7
The Stuttgart Gloves Not Guns Boxing Club will host the “Showdown in Sugartown” on Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Grand Prairie Center. The tournament will begin at 3 p.m. Club president Jalicia Wyatt said parents of participants and community members are encouraged to attend. “This is when we...
aseaofred.com
Arkansas RB James Jointer Jr commits to Liberty
On New Year’s Eve, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Flames picked up a late Christmas gift as Arkansas transfer running back announced his commitment to the Flames. Jointer was a freshman during the 2022 season, announcing his intentions to transfer from Arkansas in November. He played in just one game for the Razorbacks, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards against Auburn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart basketball goes 2-0 in first round of Clarendon Holiday Tournament
Wednesday afternoon proved to be a 2-0 day for Stuttgart’s basketball teams as both the senior boys and senior girls won their first-round games. The Ricebirds are participating in the Clarendon Holiday Tournament with both teams drawing the Barton Bears in their openers. The Ladybirds won their contest 75-39...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe Weather Likely Monday
The Storm Prediction Center has all of Arkansas under the risk of damaging thunderstorms Monday. There is an Enhanced risk (level 3 of 5) for southwest, west, and central Arkansas. The rest of the state is under a slight risk (level 2 of 5).
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for missing Benton man
BENTON, Ark. — Update: He has been located. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing man. He is about 5'9" in height and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short white hair in a comb-over style and was last seen...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart senior boys begin the week with title game win over Lake Village in Bauxite Holiday Tournament
After working their way to the championship round of the Bauxite Holiday Tournament last week, Stuttgart’s bid for their first tournament championship of the season was postponed. The reason? Winter weather settled in across the state. As a result, Stuttgart’s title game date with Lake Village moved to Tuesday,...
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
Tenants react to third homicide in 2022 at Big Country Chateau Apartments
Officers with the Little Rock Police Department are investigating a homicide that happened Monday at the Big Country Chateau Apartments.
Hundreds still stuck in airports with no idea when they will be able to get home
After an artic blast wreaked havoc across the United States, hundreds of people are still stuck in airports, with no idea when they will be able to get home.
KATV
Pulaski County deputies on the scene of a shooting; victim has died
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Updated at 9:49 p.m.:. The Public Affairs office released more information on the shooting that occurred on Tony Road. According to the police report, a deputy made contact with the victim who has been identified as Frank Lloyd. Lloyd appeared to have three gunshot wounds.
