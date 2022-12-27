ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stuttgart, AR

Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Johnny Joe Vaseur of Clarendon

Johnny Joe Vaseur, 63, was born May 21, 1959, in Cook County, Illinois to Elbert and Betty Vaseur. He departed this life on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, in the comfort of his own home. He was married to the love of his life Frances Bumpus for over 33 years. Johnny...
CLARENDON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Brenda Persons of Pine Bluff

Brenda Persons, 76, of Pine Bluff passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Persons was born May 29, 1946, in DeValls Bluff to J.B. and Tessie Tipton. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Johnny Dwayne Tipton; and a son-in-law, Bruce Madsen. Survivors...
PINE BLUFF, AR
aseaofred.com

Arkansas RB James Jointer Jr commits to Liberty

On New Year’s Eve, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Flames picked up a late Christmas gift as Arkansas transfer running back announced his commitment to the Flames. Jointer was a freshman during the 2022 season, announcing his intentions to transfer from Arkansas in November. He played in just one game for the Razorbacks, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards against Auburn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart basketball goes 2-0 in first round of Clarendon Holiday Tournament

Wednesday afternoon proved to be a 2-0 day for Stuttgart’s basketball teams as both the senior boys and senior girls won their first-round games. The Ricebirds are participating in the Clarendon Holiday Tournament with both teams drawing the Barton Bears in their openers. The Ladybirds won their contest 75-39...
STUTTGART, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart

To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR
KATV

Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
PINE BLUFF, AR

