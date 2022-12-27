Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years
COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years. The assaults started when the child was younger than 11, police said.
David Rollins, 57, of Coxsackie was arrested on Christmas day. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.
Rollins was arraigned before Judge Dorpfeld in the Town of Coxsackie Court. His next court date has not been publicly announced.
The Greene County Sheriff's Office was at the helm of the investigation. They were assisted by the New York State Police.
