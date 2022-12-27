ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coxsackie, NY

Coxsackie man allegedly rapes child for several years

By Harrison Gereau
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

COXSACKIE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — A Coxsackie man is being held in Greene County Jail without bail after he allegedly had a sexual relationship with a child for several years. The assaults started when the child was younger than 11, police said.

David Rollins, 57, of Coxsackie was arrested on Christmas day. He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child, first-degree rape, and first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child.

Rollins was arraigned before Judge Dorpfeld in the Town of Coxsackie Court. His next court date has not been publicly announced.

Pittsfield PD attempting to identify assault suspect

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office was at the helm of the investigation. They were assisted by the New York State Police.

Comments / 10

Alecia Prevost
3d ago

people like that should never be able to see the light of day again. Another child robbed from their innocents.

Carmelita Gaylan
4d ago

there should be a mug shot of him

Dennis Helt
3d ago

his picture should be posted every where

NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

