Miami, FL

pasconewsonline.com

The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida launches investigation into Fort Lauderdale drag queen shows

TALLAHASSEE -- The state's business regulators have launched an inquiry into a Broward County drag show that was allegedly attended by children, according to a statement this week by a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis.The probe by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation has garnered national attention, including from FOX News and other conservative media outlets.The investigation centers around a show at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted the holiday-themed drag queen event on Monday."The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event," DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin posted on Twitter...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridabulldog.org

Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility

As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House

About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Thrillist

The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami

You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
MIAMI, FL
tourcounsel.com

Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida

The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach

Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Miami New Times

Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development

Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events

MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Create a "Selfieccino" at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar

Got foam? If you're ordering a latte or cappuccino at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar, then you've also got the choice to print your favorite photo on your beverage. It's just one of the unique features of this South Florida coffee shop chain, where customers can create their own "selfieccino" thanks to a machine that can print edible images on foam-capped drinks.
BOCA RATON, FL
Gator Country

Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami

The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

SWAT team called to South Miami apartment

MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
MIAMI, FL
rtands.com

Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations

Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
BOCA RATON, FL
247Sports

Six transfer portal players that could fit Miami

There are good college football players all over the country. And the NCAA Transfer Portal allows those players to pursue new challenges elsewhere and for programs to address needs by adding those players. This article looks to highlight players in the portal that could help address depth needs at various...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward should reject sheriff’s ultimatum on 911 | Editorial

Broward County commissioners thought they had a fragile consensus on the county’s troubled 911 call center system. It was fragile, all right. At their last meeting Dec. 6, all sides seemed willing to wait and evaluate whether recent improvements were working. At the request of Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose office staffs the call centers, commissioners approved spending nearly $5 million to raise ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

