Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida InvestigatedJavier ManjarresFlorida State
The Miami Dolphins Must Consider These Starting Quarterbacks, Big Changes for 2023Anthony DiMoroMiami, FL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From MiamiTed RiversMiami, FL
An Epic Win-Win Trade That Jettisons Tua Tagovailoa and Makes the Dolphins Super Bowl ContendersAnthony DiMoro
Operation Community ShieldAndy Monroe
Related
Controversial Drag Queen Show in Florida Investigated
Drag Queen Performing in MiamiPhoto byJavier Manjarres. The controversial “A Drag Queen Christmas” show continues to jab at Gov. Ron DeSantis effort to stop the sexualization of children in Florida.
DeSantis announces investigation of Christmas drag show
The department claims to have received “multiple complaints” alleging the December 26 performance of “A Drag Queen Christmas” was “sexually explicit” and “marketed to children.”
pasconewsonline.com
The City in Florida Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Florida launches investigation into Fort Lauderdale drag queen shows
TALLAHASSEE -- The state's business regulators have launched an inquiry into a Broward County drag show that was allegedly attended by children, according to a statement this week by a spokesman for Gov. Ron DeSantis.The probe by the Department of Business and Professional Regulation has garnered national attention, including from FOX News and other conservative media outlets.The investigation centers around a show at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, which hosted the holiday-themed drag queen event on Monday."The Department is actively investigating this matter, including video footage and photographs from the event," DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin posted on Twitter...
floridabulldog.org
Rampant cronyism, nepotism plague obscure Broward County water utility
As an elected official, Vincent Moretti’s job is to oversee the North Springs Improvement District (NSID), a public water utility that services large portions of Coral Springs and Parkland. A big part of the 58-year-old NSID board president’s responsibility is providing a check on its mercurial manager, Rod Colon,...
Jared Moskowitz, lone new member of Congress from South Florida, prepares for two years as Democrat in Republican-ruled House
About to fulfill his life’s dream, Jared Moskowitz is excited and optimistic, yet clear-eyed, about what’s ahead. On Jan. 3, he’ll become one of 73 new members in the 435-person U.S. House of Representatives, and the only new member of Congress from South Florida. Almost two months after Election Day and the week before taking office representing Broward and Palm Beach counties, Moskowitz said ...
Thrillist
The 15 Most Essential Food Experiences in Miami
You haven’t really done Miami until you’ve checked off a few important experiences. From taking a picture with a magnum of rosé on a boat to meeting—and getting inappropriately hit on—by a D-list reality celebrity to getting lost in Hialeah. But also crucial to the Magic City experience is eating at all the places that make this city so special. In a city that fuses glamor with American Dream-fueled grit, that means everything from sceney steakhouses to laundromats that are open 24 hours sneakily serving great Cuban sandwiches. In Miami, it’s easy to enjoy fresh stone claws and steak one meal and cream-filled croquetas the next.
tourcounsel.com
Dolphin Mall | Shopping mall in Miami, Florida
The famous Dolphin Mall is a great option if you want to go shopping in Miami at outlet stores. Located very close to the Miami Airport, it is one of the first favorites for its wide variety of stores and disputes the title of the best mall in Miami with Aventura Mall, Sawgrass Mills and Bal Harbour. It is also considered one of the cheapest malls in Miami. Among the brands that you can find at Dolphin Mall with the best discounts are Banana Republic, Tommy Hilfiger, Brooks Brothers and Armani Exchange.
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
The History Channel investigates mysterious objects spotted over Miami
The video quickly went viral and even prompted the History Channel to investigate, here is what they believe happened.
Miami New Times
Miami's Last Sears Store Eyed for Dense Residential Development
Wary residents of the historic Coral Gate community are in talks with a large-scale developer who wants to tear down a nearby 68-year-old Sears and build a modern residential and retail complex in its place. Raanan Katz of RK Centers, which holds more than ten million square feet of commercial...
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
Miami New Times
Create a "Selfieccino" at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar
Got foam? If you're ordering a latte or cappuccino at Carmela Toast & Coffee Bar, then you've also got the choice to print your favorite photo on your beverage. It's just one of the unique features of this South Florida coffee shop chain, where customers can create their own "selfieccino" thanks to a machine that can print edible images on foam-capped drinks.
Gator Country
Denson explains why he stuck with the Florida Gators over Miami
The defensive back position was a huge need for the Florida Gators in the 2023 class and the coaching staff signed five guys who can play all over the secondary. Defensive back Sharif Denson (5–11, 170, Jacksonville, FL. Bartram Trail) was one of those guys who signed earlier this month and he’s a versatile guy that can play multiple positions.
SWAT team called to South Miami apartment
MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.
rtands.com
Brightline Launches Two New South Florida Stations
Brightline celebrate the ribbon-cutting for two new stations in South Florida on Dec. 20, launching service in Aventura and Boca Raton the following day. The rail network has existing stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The Aventura station will allow commuters to travel between all of Brightline’s...
Florida Man Claims $1 Million After Stopping At A Food Mart And Striking Gold
The Florida Lottery announced that Juan Estrada, 52, of Miami Beach, claimed a $1 million prize from the GOLD RUSH LIMITED Scratch-Off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.00. Estrada purchased his
Six transfer portal players that could fit Miami
There are good college football players all over the country. And the NCAA Transfer Portal allows those players to pursue new challenges elsewhere and for programs to address needs by adding those players. This article looks to highlight players in the portal that could help address depth needs at various...
Broward should reject sheriff’s ultimatum on 911 | Editorial
Broward County commissioners thought they had a fragile consensus on the county’s troubled 911 call center system. It was fragile, all right. At their last meeting Dec. 6, all sides seemed willing to wait and evaluate whether recent improvements were working. At the request of Sheriff Gregory Tony, whose office staffs the call centers, commissioners approved spending nearly $5 million to raise ...
The Bite Eatery to Open in Pompano Beach
The upcoming food hall will feature 9 different culinary concepts and The Bite Bar
Comments / 0