MIAMI -- Police on Friday were trying to get a man with a knife who entered a South Miami apartment to surrender after he allegedly threatened neighbors before entering the home and refusing to leave, authorities said.The SWAT team from the Miami-Dade Police Department were called to assist South Miami police at the residence, located in the 5900 block of SW 74th Street.No injuries have been reported from the incident, but it was not clear if the man was in the apartment alone or if someone else was inside.Officials have not asked nearby residents to leave their apartments but several law enforcement units were at the scene.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO