Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
mysaline.com
[FOUND] Benton PD reports Silver Alert for James McConnell
The family reports he has been found. The Benton Police Department has an active Silver Alert for James O. McConnell. He was last seen at 131 West Drive in Benton (map below) at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022. He is described as age 77, white hair, 5 feet...
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
KATV
Pine Bluff police: missing child found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:04 p.m. Katline Moten has been found safe. The Pine Bluff Police Department is seeking information regarding a missing child. Police reported that Katline Moten, 12, has been missing since approximately 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said Moten's last known location was at the...
North Little Rock police identify victims in December homicide
The names of the two young victims in a North Little Rock homicide investigation have been released.
Arkansas State Police inactivate Silver Alert for missing Benton man
BENTON, Ark. — Update: He has been located. Arkansas State Police have activated a Silver Alert with hopes of finding a missing man. He is about 5'9" in height and weighs about 160 pounds. He has brown eyes, short white hair in a comb-over style and was last seen...
Looking back at deadly year in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — As the New Year is upon us, we take a look back at a historic year of deaths in Little Rock. The city has had more homicides than ever before, but there is some progress being made. At the beginning of November, Little Rock hit...
KATV
Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments claim they have not had water for nearly two weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock said they do not have water. Vanessa Springer-Mosley, a resident at the complex, told KATV five buildings do not have water and have not for some time now. "We've just kind of been without water for...
Celebratory New Years Eve gunfire prohibited in Arkansas
New Year's Eve is a time for celebration - but Little Rock Police Department are here to remind you that laws don’t get left in 2022.
Police arrest suspect in Apartment Lake homicide
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police have arrested 21-year-old Justin Davis of North Little Rock in connection with a homicide that occurred at Apartment Lake on November 10.
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
KATV
NLRPD identify victims in double homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — North Little Rock police have identified the victims of the shooting that happened on East 16th street. Police have identified the victims as 19-year-old Devon Hill and 18-year-old Brayden Robinson both of Little Rock. Police originally responded to the 800 block of East 16th Street...
Little Rock police make arrest in November homicide at Chenal apartment complex
Police in Little Rock have announced that an arrest has been made in a shooting that happened in November at the Waters at Chenal apartment complex.
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office investigating homicide in Sweet Home
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Update: The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office is launching a homicide investigation into the incident as the victim is now deceased. The sheriff's office asks anyone who may have any information regarding the investigation to contact them at (501) 340-6963. Deputies with the Pulaski County Sheriff's...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
aseaofred.com
Arkansas RB James Jointer Jr commits to Liberty
On New Year’s Eve, Liberty head coach Jamey Chadwell and the Flames picked up a late Christmas gift as Arkansas transfer running back announced his commitment to the Flames. Jointer was a freshman during the 2022 season, announcing his intentions to transfer from Arkansas in November. He played in just one game for the Razorbacks, recording three rushing attempts for nine yards against Auburn. He will have four years of eligibility remaining.
Former Arkansas state senator Jeremy Hutchinson in Pulaski County jail for alleged $500K+ in back child support
A former Arkansas state senator who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Obituary: April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart
To know her is to love her. April Calloway Stephens of Stuttgart, Arkansas, born April 2, 1978, left for her heavenly home on December 18, 2022. She bravely fought against GIST cancer for 22 years. April attended the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, where she was a member of Chi...
